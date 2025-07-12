Coco Gauff among firsts to console Amanda Anisimova after one-sided Wimbledon final loss to Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff was among the first names to send a consoling message to Amanda Anisimova after the American's crushing defeat to Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Playing in her first Grand Slam final, Anisimova was expectedly nervous, and lost the battle in less than an hour on Center Court.

Playing the final on Saturday, her first at Wimbledon, Swiatek was ruthless, beating Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 with a double bagel. It was the first in a final at Wimbledon in the Open Era, and only the second in a Grand Slam final, following Steffi Graf's win over Renata Zarazua at the 1988 French Open.

Minutes after Anisimova's brutal loss, Coco Gauff took to social media to send a message to her compatriot, telling her to keep her head up.

"So much to be proud of Amanda. Keep your head up," Gauff wrote.

Gauff was one of the favorites for the title here at Wimbledon, after winning the French Open. However, she faced a shock exit in the first round at SW19. Swiatek, meanwhile, was not considered the initial favorites, as she was yet to win a title in 2025 coming into the tournament.

