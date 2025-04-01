Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, was amused after witnessing the matching outfits worn by rising American tennis stars Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien at the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. This marked the first time Michelsen and Tien competed against each other on the ATP Tour.

Ad

Before entering the ATP 250 clay court tournament, Michelsen and Tien had participated at the Miami Open. Tien suffered a first-round defeat to Joao Fonseca, while Michelsen was eliminated in the second round by Camilo Ugo Carabelli. In Houston, the 20-year-old is seeded fifth in the tournament, and he began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Tien.

However, what caught the attention of many was the identical outfits worn by Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien, both sponsored by Adidas. They wore a black and neon green ensemble from head to toe.

Ad

Trending

In light of this incident, Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert took to social media to highlight the matching outfits of Michelsen and Tien, expressing his amusement at the situation.

"in there 1st career pro matchup @mensclaycourt AM vs fast Learner they are wearing exactly the same kit head to toe," Gilbert posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from their singles campaign, Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien will also compete in the doubles event at the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. Michelsen has paired up with Mackenzie McDonald, and they will face the Australian duo of Matthew Romios and Adam Walton in the first round.

On the other hand, Tien has teamed up with Jenson Brooksby after receiving a wild card entry into the main draw, and they will play against Fernando Romboli and John-Patrick Smith in the first round.

Ad

Like Alex Michelson & Larner Tien, Coco Gauff will next participate in clay court swing

Coco Gauff at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Coco Gauff competed at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, where she lost in the fourth round to Belinda Bencic and Magda Linette, respectively.

Ad

Looking ahead, Gauff will next compete at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which is scheduled to take place from April 12 to 21, 2025.

In 2024, Coco Gauff was seeded third at the WTA 500 clay court tournament, and she started her campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. She secured victories against Sachia Vickery in her opening match and Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals before bowing out to sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.

Along with Coco Gauff, players like Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva, among others, will compete at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback