Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff has arrived in Stuttgart, Germany, to compete in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. During a press conference ahead of the tournament, Gauff was asked about split with coach Diego Moyano and her plans for the clay season.

Gauff explained that it wasn't her decision to split with Moyano, and it was due to some personal issues he was dealing with. She clarified that they had a great time together, and she understands his situation.

"It wasn't really my decision. He was having some personal things going on, so he had to step down. So I wouldn't say it was something that I think both of us didn't want to happen because we did have such a good time together," Coco Gauff said

When asked about her coaching plans for the clay season, Gauff revealed that she's currently working with her dad, Corey Gauff. She had hoped to find a coach before the clay season, but due to the timing of Moyano's departure, she didn't have much time to decide.

"Regarding coaching, right now it's just me and my dad, back with him (smiling). You know, I had the goal of maybe getting a coach before the clay season, but I feel like after Miami is when I found out from Diego, so I didn't have like that much time to decide," Coco Gauff added.

Gauff will face Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Wednesday, April 19.

Coco Gauff discusses split with coach Diego Moyano and evolution of her game

Coco Gauff

At the press conference, Coco Gauff discussed the evolution of her game over the past year. When asked about what Diego Moyano helped bring to her game, Gauff noted that she became a better clay court player and a better decision-maker, as was reflected in the results.

"I think with Diego, I mean, I definitely became a better clay court player. That showed in the results. I think I became a better decision-maker. I think I was making better decisions on the court," she said

Gauff also spoke about her desire to play more aggressively and the role that coaching plays in it. She explained that while she has the idea in her head during practice, it can be difficult to execute in matches.

"Regarding me playing more aggressive, I think that is someone, that I need someone now I guess to continue to remind me of that. I feel like I have that conscious in my head right now so when I am in practice, I'm trying to do that more," Gauff added.

The 19-year-old also talked about the significant improvement she made in her serve with Moyano's help. Previously, she had been leading or in the top three on the tour for double faults, but she has now dropped out of the top 10.

"I think he helped a lot with my serve. I was either leading or top 3 on the tour with double faults. Now I don't think I'm in the top 10 on that. So I think that was probably the biggest improvement I've made with him," she claimed.

