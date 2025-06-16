Coco Gauff becomes shining example for Tatjana Maria as she envisions tennis future for daughter Charlotte

Tatjana Maria recently cited Coco Gauff's example while talking about her ambition of seeing her daughter Charlotte grow up to be a professional tennis player. Charlotte, 11, has already started playing tennis competitively at the junior level.

Ad

37-year-old Maria made waves at the HSBC Championships at London's Queen's Club by winning the WTA 500 grasscourt tournament as a qualifier. The veteran stunned Amanda Anisimova in the final and in the aftermath of the incredible result, the German attended a post-match press conference. Here, she was asked about her and husband Charles-Edouard's approach to daughter Charlotte's potential future in tennis.

The four-time career singles titlist answered:

"Charlotte has her own coach now, because we try also to split it a little bit to be really -- our goal would be we are really parents for her, mom and dad, and she has her team."

Ad

Trending

She went on to cite the example of the newly-crowned French Open champion, Coco Gauff. The American's parents frequently travel to the events she participates in. However, they aren't her team members per se, with their presence essentially stemming from their desire to keep Gauff's spirits up during tournaments.

"It's a little bit example of Coco Gauff also. We would like to do the same style, to be the parents at the end of the day. So, yeah, I mean, it's a lot of organization, let's say, but it's super nice," Maria added.

Ad

Gauff spoke up about her parents' roles in her team following her title triumph at Roland Garros.

"We hear crazy stories of tennis parents... I don't relate to that" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff (center) with father Corey (left) and mother Candi (right) following her 2023 US Open title triumph (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff's father Corey served as her primary coach until 2023. However, he eventually stepped aside from the coaching role. According to the WTA No. 2, this decision significantly improved things going forward. Speaking to reporters on the subject after pipping Aryna Sabalenka to the 2025 French Open women's singles title, Gauff said:

Ad

"You know, they're definitely someone who listens to my opinion the most, and I think sometimes we hear crazy stories of tennis parents and all that, and I can say I don't relate to that. I asked my dad to take a step back and he did and it ended up being a great thing for both of us."

Ad

She went on to talk about her mother Candi as well.

"I have my physio, but you know, being in a team full of men, I was like, I need some estrogen and some female energy here, so I asked my mom to go. You know, women just notice more things," Gauff added.

Gauff's next outing is set to come at the German Open, a WTA 500 grasscourt event where the American is the No. 2 seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More