Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and others react to Taylor Fritz's "unreal" ATP season as he caps it off with runner-up finish at Finals

Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and several other players reacted to Taylor Fritz's tennis season after he finished as the runner-up at the 2024 ATP Finals. This edition of the season-ending tournament marked the American's debut at the event

Fritz was placed in the Ilie Nastase Group along with Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Alex de Minaur. He kicked off his campaign at the ATP Finals by defeating Medvedev 6–4, 6–3 in the first group stage. However, he suffered a loss in the second group stage match to Sinner, falling 4–6, 4–6.

The World No. 4 then made a comeback by triumphing over De Minaur 5–7, 6–4, 6–3 and Alexander Zverev 6–3, 3–6, 7–6(3) in the third group stage match and the semifinals, respectively, securing his spot in the final.

In the championship match, Taylor Fritz lost the 2024 ATP Finals title to Jannik Sinner after a 4–6, 4–6 defeat. Following his loss, Fritz took to social media to share a couple of pictures of himself from the trophy presentation ceremony. The American expressed his gratitude to the crowd in Turin, Italy for their support throughout the tournament.

The World No.4 also congratulated Sinner on his victory in the season-ending tournament.

“Thank you Torino ❤️ 🙏🏻 Came up short yesterday, but what a year it’s been. Huge thanks to the amazing crowd for the love and support all week. Congrats to @janniksin on the title and an incredible season. Time to fire it up for @daviscup with the boys !" Fritz captioned his Instagram post.

Players like Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul commented on Taylor Fritz's post, congratulating him on finishing his season on a high note.

“Congratulations!!!! unreal season !" Gauff commented.

“Hell of a season brotha," Tommy Paul wrote.

Reilly Opelka and Ben Shelton shared Fritz's post on social media, congratulating him on his runner-up finish at the 2024 ATP Finals and also achieving a career-high ranking of World No.4 due to his run to the final.

“The 4th best tennis player in the world @taylor_fritz," Opelka captioned his Instagram story.

“Good work homie @taylor_fritz," Shelton wrote.

Taylor Fritz on his runner-up finish at ATP Finals 2024: “It's a good way to end the year”

While speaking to the press following his loss to Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2024 ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz expressed that finishing as the runner-up was a "good way" to conclude his year, something which has given him a lot of confidence.

“It's been a really good week for me. Obviously, it's a good way to end the year . It gives me a lot of confidence finishing the season like this,” Fritz said [via ATPTour.com].

Reflecting on his achievement of reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 4, Fritz stated that this milestone has solidified his "belief" that he is a player who is able to have "big results" on the court.

“Now I'm ranked where I'm at, I feel like I belong. It's a different feeling . It's been a great year . That gives me a lot of confidence to have that belief . That's a huge part of having the big results,” he added .

Looking ahead, Taylor Fritz will represent the United States of America in the knockout stages of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. The American team is scheduled to compete against Australia in the quarterfinals, with the victor advancing to face either defending champions Italy or Argentina in the semifinals.

