Coco Gauff, Bob Bryan, Jaz Elle Agassi and tennis world react to Sebastian Korda's spectacular win over Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open

The tennis world recently showered praise on Sebastian Korda following his win over two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the Australian Open. The American's stunning win over Medvedev has gained a lot of momentum in the last few hours with reactions pouring in from Coco Gauff, Bob Bryan, and Jaz Elle Agassi, among others.

The 22-year-old American outclassed the Russian in just under three hours. With his, 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4), loss, Medvedev joins Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz in crashing out of the Grand Slam in its earlier stages.

Korda turned to social media to reflect on his win and thanked his fans for their constant support.

"How good is RLA at night. What an atmosphere. What a feeling. 2nd week Australian Open LFG. Thank you for all the love and support, grateful to you all!," Korda captioned his post.

Gauff, Bryan, Agassi and others commented on Korda's post to applaud the American for his performance. The 18-year-old Gauff reacted with two fire emojis to show her support towards her compatriot. Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz Elle commented as well, showing her admiration for Korda.

"Making it look too easy bro," Agassi wrote in her comment.

Michael Mmoh, who beat Zverev in the second round, also commented on the post.

"Kid is making the sport look easy," Mmoh wrote.

Bob Bryan, the winner of multiple Grand Slam titles, and Prakash Amriraj also applauded the American's performance.

Sebastian Korda's Instagram post

"It was an unbelievable match" - Sebastian Korda after cruising past Daniil Medvedev in the 3R of Australian Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 5

Sebastian Korda's win against Medvedev fueled the 22-year-old's rise to No. 28 in the ATP singles rankings and he is most likely to reach his career-high ranking at the end of the Australian Open.

Speaking in an on-court interview, the American reflected on his third-round match and said that he followed his initial plan even when the emotions kept on running high.

"It was an unbelievable match, I kind of knew what I had to do. I stuck with it even when I was going up and down with the emotions, but I’m thrilled right now, I played amazing, and it was an unbelievable match from me," Sebastian Korda said.

Korda has had an impressive start to the 2023 season. At the Adelaide International 1, the American beat the likes of Andy Murray and Jannik Sinner en route to the final. Up against Novak Djokovic, Korda failed to capitalize on his first set win as he lost to the Serbian in three sets.

Sebastian Korda will now lock horns with 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the Melbourne Major.

