Coco Gauff calls out father Corey for picking brother Codey over her as the faster sibling

Coco Gauff playfully called out her father, Corey Gauff, after he sided with her younger brother, Codey, in a debate over who was faster. The tennis star comes from a family of athletes, and Codey committed to playing baseball for the Missouri Tigers, continuing their strong sports legacy.

On Friday, May 16, Codey shared a carousel of images on Instagram showing off his on-court adventures while playing high school baseball with Elite Squad Academy.

Coco commented with multiple fire emojis, showcasing support for her younger brother. A different Instagram account asked an interesting question in the comments.

"Who would win a race? Codey or Coco?"

Their father, Corey, answered:

"Codey"

The American tennis star hilariously disagreed and responded:

"Lies"

Comments on Coco Gauff's brother Codey's Instagram post (Image: Instagram/@codeygauff)

Gauff's family consists of high-level athletes in several sports. Her brother, Codey, has already committed to playing for Mizzou University. In an Instagram post, several weeks ago, Codey confirmed the news with the caption:

"I am super excited to announce that I will be committing to Mizzou University. First I want to thank God without him none of this would be possible, I would also like to thank my family, coaches and close friends that have pushed me along the way. I want to thank the mizzou coaching staff for believing in me."

In another heartfelt show of support, Coco had commented on the post:

"So proud of you codey! beyond happy for you!"

Comments on Coco Gauff's brother Codey's Instagram post (Image: Instagram)

The siblings have showcased affection for each other on multiple occasions. Coco even thanked her brothers, Codey and Cameron, after winning the biggest title of her career.

Coco Gauff thanked her brothers Codey and Cameron after winning the US Open 2023

Coco Gauff with the US Open 2023 trophy - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff won the biggest title of her career, the 2023 US Open, by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. In her winning speech, the American thanked her parents and her team. To her critics, she said:

"To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it. Now I'm really burning so bright right now."

She further thanked her grandparents and her brothers..

"I want to thank my grandparents who are home and my brothers," she said.

Gauff told Today that her brothers were the first people she tried to call, but "they didn’t answer." One of them later said he was "running around the house" in elation and missed the call. Gauff added that she saw the videos of them "going crazy" with pride.

The 21-year-old American is gearing up to face Jasmine Paolini in the final of the Italian Open. Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu, seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, and eighth seed Zheng Qinwen to reach the final.

