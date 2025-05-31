Coco Gauff calls meeting with Venus Williams an 'honor' amid French Open campaign

Coco Gauff reacted with pride to Venus Williams hailing her as one of the "icons" the tennis legend has met so far at the 2025 French Open. Williams, a former No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion, isn't playing at Roland Garros. Instead, the 44-year-old has taken up the role of a commentator and analyst for a prominent sports television network covering the clay Major.
Gauff was invited to join TNT Sports' French Open panel of experts, consisting of Christopher Eubanks, Sam Querrey, Sloane Stephens, and Williams. Here, Gauff and Williams had a candid exchange, with the latter encouraging the WTA No. 2 to gun for glory at this year's Roland Garros.
Later, Williams took to Instagram and shared a post consisting of seven pictures. Two of them were from her meeting with Gauff in TNT Sports' French Open studio, captioned:
"So grateful to be right in the heart of Paris alongside these icons! ✨ @tntsports #FrenchOpen"
The 2023 US Open champion delivered her reaction in the comments, writing:
"❤️❤️❤️ honor to be alongside you! thanks for the chat 🫶🏾"
During her exchange with Gauff in TNT Sports' Roland Garros studio, Williams congratulated her young compatriot on her season so far and also wished her the best for her 2025 French Open campaign.
"I know you have big dreams" - Venus Williams to Coco Gauff during French Open meeting
Venus Williams laid bare her awareness of Coco Gauff's ambitions in tennis and also recalled the 21-year-old's heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final of the 2022 French Open. Williams predicted that Gauff will go on to become a champion at Roland Garros.
"She's had a great year so far and I know you have big dreams, and to win this tournament you went so close. And you're going to absolutely do it. But, you have to do it one match at a time, but you got the goods. You got the attitude. I mean, you want to win every point, maybe too much sometimes. So the passion is there," Williams told Gauff.
Gauff has already reached the third round at the 2025 French Open, where she is set to face Marie Bouzkova on Saturday, May 31. If the American wins and progresses to the fourth round, she will lock horns with either Veronika Kudermetova or Ekaterina Alexandrova.
