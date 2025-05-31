Coco Gauff calls meeting with Venus Williams an 'honor' amid French Open campaign

Coco Gauff reacted with pride to Venus Williams hailing her as one of the "icons" the tennis legend has met so far at the 2025 French Open. Williams, a former No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion, isn't playing at Roland Garros. Instead, the 44-year-old has taken up the role of a commentator and analyst for a prominent sports television network covering the clay Major.

Ad

Gauff was invited to join TNT Sports' French Open panel of experts, consisting of Christopher Eubanks, Sam Querrey, Sloane Stephens, and Williams. Here, Gauff and Williams had a candid exchange, with the latter encouraging the WTA No. 2 to gun for glory at this year's Roland Garros.

Later, Williams took to Instagram and shared a post consisting of seven pictures. Two of them were from her meeting with Gauff in TNT Sports' French Open studio, captioned:

Ad

Trending

"So grateful to be right in the heart of Paris alongside these icons! ✨ @tntsports #FrenchOpen"

Ad

The 2023 US Open champion delivered her reaction in the comments, writing:

"❤️❤️❤️ honor to be alongside you! thanks for the chat 🫶🏾"

Coco Gauff's comment on Venus Williams' Instagram post, dated Friday, May 30, 2025 (Source: Instagram/venuswilliams)

During her exchange with Gauff in TNT Sports' Roland Garros studio, Williams congratulated her young compatriot on her season so far and also wished her the best for her 2025 French Open campaign.

Ad

"I know you have big dreams" - Venus Williams to Coco Gauff during French Open meeting

Gauff at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Venus Williams laid bare her awareness of Coco Gauff's ambitions in tennis and also recalled the 21-year-old's heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final of the 2022 French Open. Williams predicted that Gauff will go on to become a champion at Roland Garros.

Ad

"She's had a great year so far and I know you have big dreams, and to win this tournament you went so close. And you're going to absolutely do it. But, you have to do it one match at a time, but you got the goods. You got the attitude. I mean, you want to win every point, maybe too much sometimes. So the passion is there," Williams told Gauff.

Gauff has already reached the third round at the 2025 French Open, where she is set to face Marie Bouzkova on Saturday, May 31. If the American wins and progresses to the fourth round, she will lock horns with either Veronika Kudermetova or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"