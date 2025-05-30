"You got the attitude" - Venus Williams sends sweet message of praise to Coco Gauff in live interview

Venus Williams and Coco Gauff recently came face to face for a candid exchange at the 2025 French Open. Both Williams and Gauff are in Paris, with the former covering the clay Major as a commentator and analyst, and the latter gunning for the women's singles title at the event.

On Thursday, May 29, Coco Gauff made her way to TNT Sports' studio at Roland Garros for a live interview. She was joined by the some of the sports network's 2025 French Open's broadcasting team, including Sloane Stephens, Sam Querrey, Christopher Eubanks and of course, former WTA No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion Williams, who made things extra special for her young compatriot with a heartfelt message.

Venus Williams started by thanking Coco Gauff for agreeing to be a part of TNT Sports' French Open coverage.

"Of course so happy for you. You're here. So glad you took the time out to be with us here. Just so proud of you too," Williams told Gauff (from 0:30)

The 2023 US Open champion replied:

"Aww, thank you!"

Williams went on to laud the WTA No. 2's season so far and also briefly revisited how close Gauff came to winning Roland Garros in the past. In 2022, Gauff finished as the runner-up in Paris after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Iga Swiatek in the final. The veteran encouraged the 21-year-old for her French Open campaign this year as well.

"And she's had a great year so far and I know you have big dreams, and to win this tournament you went so close. And you're going to absolutely do it. But, you have to do it one match at a time, but you got the goods. You got the attitude. I mean, you want to win every point, maybe too much sometimes. So the passion is there," the 44-year-old added.

Williams also lauded Gauff over the latter's ability to entertain, saying:

"More than anything, it's entertaining. It's entertainment. Sport is so important, but the entertainment factor is so important too. When you just give it, like everybody can feel what you're feeling. I love that."

Recently, Williams was asked if she had any advice for Gauff amid the latter's ongoing campaign at Roland Garros. The tennis legend though, steered clear of giving her advice to her young compatriot, also revealing why it's difficult for her to do so.

Venus Williams cited rivalry with Coco Gauff and Madison Keys as her reason to not give them advice

Venus Williams (Source: Getty)

According to Venus Williams, the fact that she locked horns with both Coco Gauff and Madison Keys during her active years on the WTA Tour, and suffered losses to them, makes it hard for her to mentor them. However, she expressed her confidence in her younger compatriots, telling TNT Sports:

"You know what? I was always playing against them. So, I never really got the chance to give them much advice. They were playing so well. I lost to both of them. So, it's not easy to be in that position where you mentor and you're playing against someone, but these girls know what they're doing."

Both Coco Gauff and Madison Keys have reached the women's singles third round at Roland Garros, where they will clash against Marie Bouzkova and Sofia Kenin respectively, on Saturday, May 31.

