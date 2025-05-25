Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu & others send their love to Rafael Nadal after emotional French Open farewell

Rafael Nadal had a memorable day at the 2025 French Open on Sunday, May 25, as he was honored with a special tribute at Roland Garros. Following the emotional ceremony, several figures from the tennis world, including Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu, and others, shared their heartfelt reactions.

Nadal has built an incredible legacy at Roland Garros, having won the tournament a record 14 times, something no other player in history has achieved. His final Grand Slam match also took place here last year, and this year, he was honored for his nearly two decades of unmatched dominance on the Parisian clay.

Swiatek, Alcaraz, Simona Halep, Jelena Ostapenko, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray were among the many stars who showed up in person. Those who couldn’t attend still made sure to send their love via social media platforms.

Swiatek posted on Instagram:

"Your legacy will last forever @rafaelnadal ❤️. #yesicried."

A look into Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's stories:

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu via Instagram Stories

Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev’s wife Daria, and Christopher Eubanks also joined in:

Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and Christopher Eubanks via Instagram Stories

Maria Sakkari and Desirae Krawczyk posted:

Maria Sakkari and Desirae Krawczyk via Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I love this champion so much. Always kind, always respectful, always a champion! @RafaelNadal."

Rafael Nadal gets emotional during heartfelt speech at French Open 2025

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal got emotional as he stepped onto Court Philippe-Chatrier, overwhelmed by the love and tribute from the crowd. During his speech, he thought back to the first time he played at the French Open and how special the tournament has been to him ever since.

Nadal said:

"Without a doubt, the most important tennis court of my career. It's been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland Garros for the very first time. I could barely walk because of my foot injury, but I climbed to the top of the court on crutches."

"I looked and dreamed of coming back the following year to compete. In 2005, I was finally able to play here for the first time at 18. My first major experience was a match against my childhood friend Richard Gasquet. From that day on, I fully understood what Roland Garros meant," he added.

The Spaniard also reflected on his famous rivalries at Roland Garros with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray. He said those battles pushed him to his physical and mental limits and helped shape him into the player he became.

"I've experienced everything over these 20 years," he said. "I've had incredible rivals - Andy, Novak, Roger - and of course, many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits. Truly, nothing could have been as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day."

Nadal received perhaps the biggest honor of the day when it was announced that his footprint would be permanently etched into the clay at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

