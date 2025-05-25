Pictures: Rafael Nadal's wife Maria & baby steal the show; Federer, Djokovic & Murray make Big-4 reunion and other emotional moments from French Open

Rafael Nadal received a special tribute full of memorable moments at the 2025 French Open. Some exceptional arrangements were made for the Spanish legend, including the attendance of his biggest rivals.

On Day 1 of the 2025 French Open, Sunday, May 25, 14-time champion Nadal returned to the Court Philippe-Chatrier to be honored by the tournament. He has left an exceptional legacy on Parisian clay, winning the Grand Slam 14 times in 19 attempts.

On that note, let's take a look at the best moments from the special Rafael Nadal tribute at the French Open.

The Court Philippe-Chatrier was filled with fans wearing 'Merci Rafa' t-shirts

Each fan at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, May 25, was provided with an orange t-shirt reading 'Merci Rafa.' As the tribute for Nadal was about to begin, the fans donned the t-shirt, and the stadium was filled with orange all around.

Several images and videos of the stadium were shared on social media, which showed beautiful visuals of the tribute.

On one side of the stands, fans were seen creating the word 'RAFA' with a heart in white.

Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Juan Carlos Ferrero attend the tribute

The players of this generation who have looked up to Nadal growing up also made their way to the tribute. Both the French Open defending champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, wore the 'Merci Rafa' t-shirts at the special tribute ceremony.

Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has played during Nadal's peak, was also in attendance.

Alcaraz and Swiatek have admitted multiple times over their careers that they have idolized the Spanish great. The players attending the tribute, despite them beginning their title defenses a day later, show the impact Nadal has had on their careers.

Rafael Nadal holds his son in his arms after his family goes through an emotional time

Rafael Nadal's family was in attendance during his French Open tribute. His grandmothers, wife Maria Francisca Perello, their two-year-old son, and Nadal's sister, Maribel, went through an emotional time during the ceremony.

During the latter half of Nadal's career, his wife and son had traveled with him to several events and cheered him on. His adorable two-year-old often stole the show at events, and he did so again.

Moreover, at the end of the ceremony, the 38-year-old carried his son in his arms and bid the Philippe-Chatrier crowd goodbye.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray attend Rafael Nadal's special French Open tribute

A day before the ceremony, Novak Djokovic hinted that the 'Big 4' of tennis, which includes the Serb himself, Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray, were set to reunite at the event. The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, but there still seemed to be an air of doubt about it.

However, the moment did arrive on the storied Court Philippe-Chatrier. The 'Big 4' reunited and were all smiles, giving fans a flashback of their glory days on the ATP Tour.

Nadal delivered a heartfelt message to his longtime rivals. He reflected on how time has changed their perspectives, noting that while they once battled fiercely on court, they now share mutual respect and friendship. He said their rivalries pushed him to his limits and helped shape their legacies.

Rafael Nadal receives a special trophy & his footprint remains engraved on Court Philippe-Chatrier forever

Rafael Nadal was honored in the most exceptional manner during his French Open tribute, an ode to his exceptional legacy at the Claycourt Slam. He received a special trophy which had all the 14 years he won the French Open trophy engraved on it. Moreover, it also had the word 'Legend' along with his signature.

Perhaps, the biggest honor was that Nadal's footprint has been engraved on the Court Philippe-Chatrier forever. Nadal was spotted being extremely emotional as the engraved footprint on the side of the court was revealed.

Nadal received the tribute for his unparalleled legacy at Roland Garros, 14 titles, and a 112-4 record. His unmatched dominance on clay and a career defined by excellence, resilience, and deep respect for the sport are unique and extraordinary.

