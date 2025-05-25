"We couldn't have imagined we'd be here 20 years later" - Rafael Nadal sends emotional message to wife Maria at French Open tribute

Rafael Nadal grew emotional during his farewell ceremony at the 2025 French Open as he spoke about his wife, Maria Francisca Perello. He shared heartfelt words about the important role she has played in his career and life, and thanked her for her support.

Nadal ruled Roland Garros for nearly two decades, capturing an astonishing 14 titles, an unmatched feat in tennis. His last Grand Slam appearance came here in 2024, where he was defeated by Alexander Zverev. He then waited a year to say a proper goodbye to the tournament.

Many of the Spaniard's closest family members were there for the special moment, including his wife Maria, son Rafa Jr., sister Maribel, mother Ana, father Sebastián, and his uncle and former coach Toni. With tears in his eyes, he delivered a heartfelt speech to his wife, saying:

"I've lost a piece of paper I had prepared, but it's easy to fix. Mary, you're my best life partner. We couldn't have imagined in 2005 that we'd be here 20 years later as a family. I hope to make you as happy as you've made me."

While Nadal delivered his speech, Maria stood with tears in her eyes, holding their baby son in her arms. She shared the emotional moment with her husband, to whom she has been married for nearly six years.

