"Favourite player, favourite everything" - Carlos Alcaraz reiterates his love for idol Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz recently hailed Rafael Nadal as his favorite tennis player in a recent interaction with ball kids at the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard is currently gearing up for the Paris Major, which is scheduled to begin on May 26.

Alcaraz has always been vocal in voicing out his love for the 22-time Major champion and has never shied away from admitting that he considers him his idol.

Alcaraz summed up his feelings for the Spanish legend at the 2022 Indian Wells after he lost to Nadal in the semifinals. The young Spaniard explained how the 14-time Roland Garros winner could turn the game around giving him many lives in a match.

"He's my idol since I was a kid. Everybody knows how Rafa's game is and he has a thousand lives in the match. When he's down, he can turn the game around," he said after their Indian Wells semifinal clash in 2022.

Since then, the World No. 3 has gone on to become a household name in tennis. However, his love for his idol hasn't budged in the slightest. Ahead of the 2024 French Open, the Spaniard was seen interacting with the ball kids on the court when one of them asked him who his favorite player was.

Carlos Alcaraz, without hesitation, kept his hand on the boy's shoulder and said Nadal's name in a heartfelt way which was met with cheers from the ballkids. He also added that he was his idol, favorite player, and everything.

"Rafa," Alcaraz said.

"Right now, right now Rafa is my idol, favorite player, favorite everything."

"Carlos Alcaraz doesn't have to ask me anything" - Rafael Nadal on young Spaniard's desire to play the Olympics with him

Though Carlos Alcaraz has had the privilege of playing against Rafael Nadal, he expressed his desire to play doubles with him at the upcoming Paris Olympics. However, the Spaniard said that he was a bit apprehensive about asking the 37-year-old.

When asked about Alacarz's comments during his appearance on Iguales, the official Madrid Open podcast, Nadal said that the 21-year-old doesn't need to ask him anything and would love to play the Olympics with him.

“No, he doesn’t have to ask me anything. I think all things being well, we will play. It’s also hugely exciting for me. If I am not mistaken, I have heard it is from him too. So it would be amazing to play the odd tournament before the Olympics to prepare ourselves to get some rapport on the court," the Spaniard said.

He also mentioned if both of them were fit they could form a great team that would be good for Spanish tennis.

"I think if we are both fit enough, then why not. We could have the chance to form a great team and aspire to great things. It would be good for both of us. I think it would also be good for the Spanish team. So we will see how things progress," he added.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are on the opposite halves of the draw in the French Open and could only meet in the final.

