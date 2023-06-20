Coco Gauff celebrates Juneteenth in honor of end of slavery in the US

Coco Gauff commemorated Juneteenth, a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth is a significant day in American history that marks the end of slavery and the beginning of African American emancipation. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger declared the freedom of all slaves in Texas. This proclamation came after a long wait of two and a half years since President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth celebrations have been an integral part of African American culture since its inception. Over time, the day has evolved into a national holiday, with 47 states recognizing its significance. It symbolizes not only the end of slavery but also the ongoing fight for racial equality and justice.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a legislation that officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Coco Gauff recently took to social media to commemorate Juneteenth, sharing a couple of pictures to honor the occasion.

Coco Gauff will take on Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 at Berlin Open 2023

Coco Gauff, who is seeded fifth, will kick off her 2023 Berlin Open journey against World No. 54 Katerina Siniakova. The match will mark Gauff's first appearance on grass this year and her first tournament since her quarterfinal loss to the eventual champion, Iga Swiatek, at the 2023 French Open.

The 19-year-old has had an impressive start to the season, securing the title at Auckland and making it to the semifinals in Dubai, as well as the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and Doha. Although her clay season began with lackluster results, Gauff managed to turn things around with a strong performance that led her to the last eight in Paris.

Gauff will want to continue the momentum in Berlin, where she hopes to replicate her success from last year when she reached the semifinals at the grasscourt tournament.

Katerina Siniakova's most recent triumph in singles came at Portoroz in last September. She defeated the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, to claim the title.

However, since then, she has not made much of an impact in singles, except for one occasion which occurred at the WTA 250 event in Merida, Mexico, in February of this year. The Czech managed to win three matches at the tournament before ultimately losing to Camila Giorgi in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff currently holds a 4-1 lead in her head-to-head matches against Katerina Siniakova. Their most recent encounter took place at the Australian Open earlier this year, where the World No. 4 emerged victorious with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

