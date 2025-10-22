  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Coco Gauff charmed by her parents Corey and Candi's 'cute' date night as they enjoy Broadway show at Kravis Center

Coco Gauff charmed by her parents Corey and Candi's 'cute' date night as they enjoy Broadway show at Kravis Center

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:49 GMT
2023 US Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff charmed by her parents Corey and Candi's 'cute' date night as they enjoy Broadway show at Kravis Center - Source: Getty

While Coco Gauff is preparing for the WTA Finals, her parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, were at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach for a date night. They were there to experience the revival of The Wiz, running from October 21 to October 26, 2025.

Ad

On Tuesday, Candi dropped photos of the couple from their attendance there, including a selfie in which Corey is wearing a brown jacket over a pink t-shirt while Candi is in a black jacket.

"Date night to see The Wiz," she captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Under the comments section, their daughter and two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff shared a sweet reaction:

"cuteeee"
Comments section
Comments section

The Wiz takes inspiration from L. Frank Baum’s classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. According to the official Kravis Center website, the tickets start at $51.75, including fees.

Ad

Coco Gauff in strong stead ahead of WTA Finals in Riyadh

Coco Gauff may have struggled in the mid-season, but she is closing it in style. Her recent victory at the Wuhan Open and a deep run in the China Open suggest that she is in good form ahead of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

At Wuhan. Gauff won her 11th career WTA singles title. She defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in the final. This was her first title since winning the French Open in June. In her Wuhan Open triumph, Gauff became the first woman since Serena Williams to win nine consecutive hard-court finals without dropping a set.

Ad

At the China Open, Gauff reached the semifinal, where she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-2.

One notable improvement in her game has been her serve, which bothered her all year. In order to improve in that aspect of her game, she hired biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to refine her technique so that she could hit an effective serve. Gauff made some notable mentions while addressing her serving struggles.

“I was looking at Novak and he's someone who didn't have as great of a serve in the beginning of his career, obviously different issue than me, but he just wasn't serving as strong," Gauff said.
Ad
"And he made that change and has gone on to obviously be Novak Djokovic. And even at that time, he was still like a successful player. So yeah, I’ve drawn on those experiences. And obviously Aryna and Venus and those who've done those changes."

After winning in Wuhan, Gauff has shifted her focus to the WTA Finals, which will take place from 1 to 8 November 2025.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications