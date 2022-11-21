American teenager Coco Gauff congratulated compatriot Ben Shelton on his incredible run as he won his third consecutive singles on the Challenger Tour. Coco Gauff shared a video of Shelton's match on her Instagram story:

"3PEAT," Gauff captioned her story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Shelton, 20, beat sixth seed Aleksandar Vukic, 0-6, 6-3, 6-2, to lift the singles title. Seeded fourth in the tournament, the 20-year-old only dropped two sets in the tournament to win his third consecutive title. The win also prompted for the American a maiden entry into the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

Shelton has been on a hot winning streak since his loss at the hands of Ernesto Escobedo at the Las Vegas Challenger. The American would lose in straight sets in the second round of the event.

Since then, he has won the Charlottesville Challenger, where he dropped just one set en route to his win. At the Knoxville Challenger, Shelton defeated three top-10-seeded players to lift the title.

My daughter was devastated and cried all the way home" – Coco Gauff receives criticism for her behavior toward a young fan at the WTA Finals

2022 WTA Finals - Day 6

American teenager Coco Gauff has been among the top stars in American tennis for quite a while now. However, the American was called out on social media for her "rude" behavior toward a 12-year-old fan.

After one of Gauff's matches, one fan was upset that her daughter couldn't get an autograph. The aforementioned supporter added that Coco Gauff was her daughter's hero and a "great" athlete. She posted on social media:

"I think Coco is an amazing player. On the other hand, my daughter is 12, plays tennis, and looks up to Coco. I bought my daughter the Coco signature New Balance this week. I surprised her with front-row tickets to see her doubles match on Friday and singles tonight. First night she tried to get her shoe or ball signed and Coco only signed 4 and walked out. My daughter was devastated cried all the way home."

Apparently, the little girl couldn't get an autograph from her favorite star because the American was too upset after her loss.

The fan went on, praising Gauff as an athlete and how she is sort of a role model for the younger generation:

I understand you're upset after your loss, but a lot of little girls look up to you. I teach my daughter not to be a sore loser, but how can I when her favorite player won't even look at her when she loses even with a sign that says 'Coco sign my shoes.' She didn't want anyone else's autograph but Coco. We love you Coco."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes