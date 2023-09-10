Coco Gauff celebrated her title win at the 2023 US Open by dancing with her trophy to DJ Khaled's hit song "All I Do Is Win" in a lively TikTok video.

Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in just over two hours. The win propelled Gauff into an elite group of American teenagers who have clinched a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era, joining the ranks of tennis legends such as Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams.

The 19-year-old will rise to third place in the WTA rankings on Monday, marking her career-best ranking. This is a direct result of the impressive 2,000 points she earned by securing the title at the Flushing Meadows.

Following her win, Coco Gauff shared a video on her TikTok channel of herself dancing to DJ Khaled's song "All I Do Is Win", all while proudly holding the prestigious US Open trophy.

"People always tried to tear us apart, saying he didn't need to be in my box" - Coco Gauff credits her father as the reason for her winning the US Open title

Coco Gauff credited her father, Corey Gauff, for her title win at the 2023 US Open. She revealed that despite others' attempts to create distance between them, he played a pivotal role in her securing the victory.

During her post-match interview, Gauff expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support of her father, who has been a pillar of strength throughout her journey.

Despite facing constant attempts to undermine their bond by those who believe he shouldn't be involved in her training, the 19-year-old emphasized the invaluable role Corey Gauff plays in her life.

"That man has supported me through so much. People always tried to tear us apart, saying he didn’t need to be in my box or he didn’t need to coach me anymore. Little do they know, he’s the reason I won this match.” she said.

Coco Gauff revealed that her father was the first person she sought out after her win, and she witnessed him shedding tears for the very first time. She also mentioned that he had previously denied shedding tears during the French Open, but today, she could unequivocally confirm it.

"He was the first person I saw. That was the first time I saw my dad cry. At the French Open, he claims he wasn’t crying. But today, I saw it. I rarely see my mom cry either.. That moment. I’ll never forget that ever. I’m so happy," she said.