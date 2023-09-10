"Score one for the Black dads" - Tennis fans react as Coco Gauff and her father share a heartfelt moment during US Open winner's victory speech

Tennis fans were touched by the heartwarming moment of Coco Gauff and her father Corey sharing a warm moment during her US Open winner's speech.

Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in just over two hours at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the win, she became the fourth American teenager to secure a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era.

Immediately after securing victory, Gauff dashed towards the stands to embrace her father Corey, her mother Candi, and her coach Brad Gilbert. Overwhelmed with emotion, tears streamed down the faces of the Gauff family as they showered Coco with love.

During her on-court interview, Coco Gauff revealed that she witnessed her father shedding tears for the very first time in her life.

“Today was the first time I've ever seen my dad cry. He doesn't want me to tell you all that. But he got caught in 4K. You know, he thinks he's so hard but you know, it's not,” she said.

Fans were moved by the heartwarming moment shared between the father-daughter duo. They took to social media platforms to express their overwhelming happiness and delight upon witnessing such a touching scene.

One fan stated that Corey Gauff's display of emotions served as a win for black fathers everywhere.

"Score one for the black dads," a fan posted.

Another fan expressed their admiration for the strong bond shared between Corey and Coco Gauff.

"#DadsMatter They obviously have a great father-daughter relationship! Love it!!" the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"To those who thought were putting water in my fire, you really added gas to it" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff with her US Open trophy

After securing her first-ever Grand Slam title on her home turf, during the post-match trophy presentation, even as Coco Gauff basked in the glory of her victory, she took a moment to address those who had doubted her.

She graciousky expressed her gratitude to them for inadvertently providing the motivation she needed to succeed.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn't believe me. I mean, like a month ago I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago I won a 1000 title and people were saying that was the biggest it was gonna get. So three weeks later I'm here with this trophy right now,” she said.

“I tried my best to carry this with grace and I've been doing my best. So honestly to those who thought were putting water in my fire, you're really added gas to it. And now I'm really burning so bright right now,” she added.

Gauff further disclosed that although the loss of the French Open title (defeated by Iga Swiatek in last year's final) was a painful experience, she relied on her faith in God to emerge even stronger.

“Oh my goodness. [Winning my first Grand Slam title on home soil] means so much to me. I feel like I'm a little bit in shock in this moment. That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me. But I realized, God puts you through tribulations and trials and this makes this moment even more sweeter than I can imagine," Coco Gauff said.

“I don't pray for results. I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all and whatever happens happens. I'm so blessed in this life. So I'm just thankful for this moment. Like I don't have any words for it to be honest,” she added.

With the US Open title in the bag, Coco Gauff will achieve a career-high ranking of World No. 3 on Monday.