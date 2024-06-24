Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, and several other tennis players were ecstatic about Jessica Pegula’s success. The American recently clinched her maiden title of the season at the WTA 500 in Berlin.

Pegula scripted a miraculous comeback against Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya in the final of the Ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin on Sunday, June 23. After losing the roller coaster opening set 7-6(0), the World No. 5 bounced back, drawing level with a 6-4 scoreline in the second set.

Kalinskaya made the first move, breaking Jessica Pegula in the fourth game of the deciding set for a 3-1 lead, but she was unable to maintain the lead. The Russian also produced a staggering five match-point opportunities in the final moments of the match, all of which were staved off by Pegula.

Trending

The American eventually closed out the match by capitalizing on her first match point in the final set tiebreak, 6-7(0), 6-4, 7-6(3). This was her maiden grasscourt title and the first trophy of the season. En route, she also beat Coco Gauff, Katerina Siniakova, and Donna Vekic.

It is worth noting that Jessica Pegula was forced to cut her clay season short in April due to a rib injury. The former World No. 3 resumed her campaign at 's-Hertogenbosch just last week. Her colleagues, including Gauff and Danielle Collins, were impressed by her renewed success. They showed their appreciation on social media.

Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, and Jennifer Brady on Instagram

Tennis players on Instagram

Jessica Pegula on her Berlin triumph ahead of Wimbledon 2024: I've been through a lot this week"

Jessica Pegula pictured with Anna Kalinskaya in Berlin (Image Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula was delighted to come through in Berlin after her recent injury struggles. The American expressed confidence in her abilities on grasscourts, having beaten some quality players over the week.

"I knew I could play well on this surface and giving myself a couple of extra weeks on grass obviously clearly paid off," Pegula said after the final.

"I played some really good tennis this week and I feel like I beat some really good girls, especially on grass,” she added. "To be able to gut out a win like that is cool."

The former World No. 3 also said she is hopeful of her chances at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

"This is the most grass-court confidence that I've had probably going into Wimbledon. Hopefully that pays off as well. Being able to tough out a couple of matches and have a couple of long matches, especially for the body to get ready, and dealing with a lot of the rain delays too. That's always possible at Wimbledon as well, so that was good prep mentally as well," the 2023 quarterfinalist noted.

"I feel like I've been through a lot this week, so if I could handle this week I think at Wimbledon I should feel pretty good."

The Ecotrans Ladies Open title in Berlin is Jessica Pegula’s fifth career title and her first in the WTA 500 category.