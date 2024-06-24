"Damn!" - Serena Williams' ex-coach impressed by Jessica Pegula's Berlin triumph, congratulates American on "incredible" comeback from injury

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has expressed her admiration for Jessica Pegula's victory at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin. Stubbs also extended her heartfelt congratulations to the American on her triumphant return to the tour after injury.

Pegula's 2024 season has been marred by injury struggles, which caused her to miss the entire Middle East swing and the European claycourt season, including the French Open. The 30-year-old's much-awaited return to the tour at the Libema Open ended in a second-round exit with a narrow loss to Aleksandra Krunic.

However, the World No. 5 got back to winning ways at the WTA 500 event in Berlin, beating Donna Vekic and Katerina Siniakova to set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against Coco Gauff. After rain forced a suspension of play during the all-American contest on Saturday, June 22, Jessica Pegula returned on Sunday to complete her 7-5, 7-6(2) victory.

Later that same day, the 30-year-old took on Anna Kalinskaya in the highly anticipated final. Despite serving for the opening set at 5-3, Pegula lost the lead of the match to the Russian in the tiebreak. Nevertheless, she battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to force a decider.

Finding herself on the brink of defeat, Jessica Pegula fended off five championship points to claim a 6-7(0), 6-4, 7-6(3) victory after a closely contested two-hour and 38-minute battle. In doing so, she clinched her first title of the season and her maiden title on grass.

The American's exceptional performance earned high praise from Rennae Stubbs, who congratulated the World No. 5 on her "incredible" comeback from injury.

"CONGRATS @JPegula!! I mean what an incredible comeback from injury! Damn!" Stubbs posted on X.

Jessica Pegula after Berlin triumph: "This is the most grass-court confidence that I've had going into Wimbledon"

Jessica Pegula's triumph at the WTA 500 event in Berlin has given her a much-needed confidence boost for the Wimbledon Championships, commencing on July 1.

Speaking to the press after her win, the American asserted that her closely contested battles and the challenging rain delays in Berlin have also aided her mental preparation for the grasscourt Major.

"This is the most grass-court confidence that I've had probably going into Wimbledon. Hopefully that pays off as well. Being able to tough out a couple of matches and have a couple of long matches, especially for the body to get ready, and dealing with a lot of the rain delays too," Pegula said.

"That's always possible at Wimbledon as well, so that was good prep mentally as well. I feel like I've been through a lot this week, so if I could handle this week I think at Wimbledon I should feel pretty good," she added.

However, before she heads to Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula will hone her grass preparations further at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, taking on Emma Raducanu or Sloane Stephens in her opening match.