Coco Gauff defends Kendrick Lamar from 'boring' criticism after $140M-worth rapper's divisive Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Coco Gauff came out in support of the $140 million-worth artist (as per Celebrity Net Worth), Kendrick Lamar after the rapper stirred controversy with his performance during Super Bowl LIX's half-time show. While Gauff lauded Lamar and other performers, many found fault with the rapper's act.

Taking aim at critics who dismissed Lamar's Super Bowl LIX half-time performance as 'boring', Gauff posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of the rapper during his performance and captioned it:

"If you thought it was boring just say you didn't get the message"

Coco Gauff's defense of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Coco Gauff)

Earlier, the WTA No. 3 and 2023 US Open champion took to X to lay bare her thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's controversial Super Bowl LIX performance. Lamar also roped in the former No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion, Serena Williams, to show off her dancing skills.

"Loved the show and serena ate that. I love rap music and hip hop culture man. shoutout to sza too & K dot 🐐 🔥 and #SamuelLJackson narrating was just chef kiss. well thought out," Gauff wrote.

However, reactions to Coco Gauff's X post from fans were polarizing.

"You’re probably the only one who loved it," wrote one in response to Gauff's post.

"Coco always coming through with incredible opinions on music," another commented.

Two aspects of Lamar's act particularly stood out. One was the subtle lyric change in one of the songs he performed, which led many to believe that he was taking a dig at President Donald Trump, who was also in attendance. Another was roping in Serena Williams to dance to 'Not Like Us', a critically and commercially successful song through which Lamar took shots at rap rival Drake, who briefly dated Williams in the 2010s.

In May, last year, Gauff laid bare her reason for siding with Lamar in his then-ongoing feud with Drake.

Coco Gauff made Kendrick Lamar's preference clear during the rapper's war of words with Drake

Coco Gauff during a press conference at the 2024 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

At a post-match press conference at the 2024 Italian Open, Coco Gauff explained the reason behind her support for Kendrick Lamar amid the rapper's feud with Drake. According to Gauff, the fact that Drake had taken shots at her idol Serena Williams in past songs helped her make her mind up.

"I do like Drake as an artist, as well. But, yeah, as far as like the rap battle that's going on, the rap beef, I think definitely Kendrick is winning. Also Drake, like, dissed Serena so I have to go with Kendrick. Kendrick defended her. So, yeah, I have to go with him," Gauff said.

On the tennis court, Gauff's next outing is set to come at the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open, where she is the No. 3 seed and set to start her campaign against Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday, February 11.

