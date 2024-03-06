Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert believes the American youngster shares one 'big-time trait' with former World No. 1 and eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi -- her pursuit of perfection.

Gilbert, who coached Agassi for eight years between 1994 and 2002 and led him to six Grand Slam titles, featured in a recent interview with Vogue magazine where Gauff was the main attraction.

Speaking about the World No. 3, Gilbert referred to her as a "crazy perfectionist" -- a characteristic he personally did not enjoy. According to Gilbert, the pursuit of perfection simply does not exist, and only makes players "miserable."

Recalling how Agassi used to be the same in his playing days, constantly striving to better himself, Gilbert expressed his dislike of the idea, maintaining instead that all a player had to do was be better than their opponent on the day.

“Coco definitely shares a big-time trait with Andre Agassi in that she’s a perfectionist. Crazy perfectionist. That’s probably the thing from early on I noticed instantly. And I told her, ‘The pursuit of perfection doesn’t exist. It makes you miserable, chasing it. And you’re never satisfied with being good.’"

"She’s just always gotta be better. Andre was the same. And it’s like, ‘You only gotta be better than the lady on the other side of the net.’ That’s it. This whole being-better-than-you-need-to-be costs you a lot of matches," Brad Gilbert said.

"Oh, really? You know Andre Agassi?" - Coco Gauff jokes about how she teases Brad Gilbert

2024 Women's ASB Classic - Day 7

During the interview, Coco Gauff also shared her thoughts on Brad Gilbert, revealing how he introduced her to new music, including bands like The Eagles and Metallica. The reigning US Open champion also joked about how she teases Gilbert, as he has a habit of constantly mentioning that he used to coach Andre Agassi.

As a result, Gauff would pull his legs by sarcastically asking him every now and then if he knew Agassi and where he knew him from.

“Brad mentions like four or five times a week that he coached Andre. So every now and then I’ll be like: ‘Oh, really? You know Andre Agassi? How do you know him?’" Gauff joked.

On the tennis side of things, Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert are currently in California for the Indian Wells Open, where Gauff is the No. 3 seed. She has been drawn in the same half as World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, and will be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula at the WTA 1000 event.

