Coco Gauff has expressed her delight over her picture sharing the same space as Roger Federer's at the Rolex headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Gauff recently took a trip to Geneva during the Watches and Wonders 2024 event and paid a visit to the Rolex headquarters. The American, who has been sponsored by the luxury watchmakers for a while now, has frequently shown off their stunning timepieces, with her Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a grape dial garnering attention when she wore it while lifting the 2023 US Open trophy.

The 20-year-old added to her collection during her visit to the Rolex headquarters, as she received a special engraved watch that commemorated her triumph at the New York Major.

Coco Gauff took to social media and shared the highlights of her experience at the headquarters in Geneva. She expressed her excitement about having the opportunity to learn about the "impressive" watch-making process and conveyed her gratitude at being a part of the Rolex family.

"Thank you @Rolex for having me! I had an amazing time visiting Switzerland for the first and learning about the impressive watchmaking process. As always, I am happy to be apart of the family <3," Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

The American also singled out a picture of her and Roger Federer's side-by-side pictures at the Rolex headquarters, humorously remarking that being featured alongside the 20-time Grand Slam champion wasn't too shabby.

"Not a bad person to have my picture next to," she posted on her Instagram story

"What Coco Gauff did at the US Open, I thought that was highly special and unique" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer lavished praise on Coco Gauff after she won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, hailing her achievement as incredibly "special" and "unique."

The Swiss legend, whose agency Team 8 manages the 20-year-old, also acknowledged his longstanding association with the "incredible" American.

"The current tennis scene looks really good to me, I mean if I look over just quickly to what Coco Gauff did at the US Open, I thought that was highly special and unique. I've known her since five years now, she's incredible," he said.

During her recent Miami Open campaign, the World No. 3 disclosed that she and Federer stayed in touch. She opened up about the past champions she was in contact with, mentioning her close association with Chris Evert and Mary Joe Fernandez.

Gauff also shared that she occasionally received messages from Federer, stating that it was "pretty cool" whenever she did.

"I do get some messages from past players, not as many as people would think. I would think the only person honestly, other than Chrissie, is Mary Joe [Fernandez]. Once [in] a blue moon Roger [Federer] will send me a message, that's always pretty cool when he does," Coco Gauff said during a press conference in Dubai.

