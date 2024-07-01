"Coco Gauff doesn’t owe anyone a thing! Can cry themselves to sleep!" - Fans back American's latest statement on blocking social media negativity

During a recent press conference, Coco Gauff opened up about how she blocks negativity on social media without any regrets. Fans showed their support for the American youngster as she was prioritizing her mental health.

In the past, Gauff has talked about staying away from social media to focus on tennis. The 2023 US Open champion revealed last year that she did not open social media during her home Grand Slam campaign to avoid negativity.

She even went on a blocking spree after the 2023 WTA Finals where she suffered losses against compatriot Jessica Pegula and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Ahead of her 2024 Wimbledon campaign, the American expressed her love for the 'block' button.

Trending

"I don't like it? Maybe the angry gamblers on social media are a bit annoying, I love the "block" button. There's been talk that I use it a lot on Twitter, but I just say: 'Bye' (laughs)," Coco Gauff said during a Wimbledon press conference.

Fans were impressed with Gauff's resilience and backed her for her actions.

"Lmaoooooo she said I see y’all b*tching about the blocks and don’t care, so real," one fan wrote.

"Coco has to do what has to be done to the haters. Good for her," another fan wrote.

"Coco doesn’t owe anyone on here a thing! They can cry themselves to sleep!" a third fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Gauff blocking negativity on social media.

"Protecting her mental health from the dumba**es>>>", one fan wrote.

"Love this energy Fromm Coco because the block button is there for exactly this," another fan wrote.

Coco Gauff will begin her Wimbledon 2024 campaign against compatriot Cameron Dolehide

Coco Gauff at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024.

After her semifinal defeat in the French Open, Gauff participated in only one grass-court tournament before making her way to Wimbledon. She played in the Exotrans Ladies Open in Berlin and was defeated by eventual winner Jessica Pegula in the semifinal.

At Wimbledon, Gauff faced a shock first-round exit in 2023 and would be hoping to change her fortunes this year. The 20-year-old will take on Cameron Dolehide in the first round on Monday, July 1. The pair has faced twice before and Gauff leads the head-to-head record 2-0 with two straight sets wins.

The winner of the match will take on either Olga Danilovic or Anca Todoni in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback