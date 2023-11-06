"Disturbing people around who have unhealthy obsessions" - Tennis fans furious over Coco Gauff needing to justify her blocking spree

Several tennis fans rallied behind Coco Gauff following her social media blocking spree and admission of being subjected to frequent harassment.

On Wednesday, November 1, Coco Gauff suffered a loss to Iga Swiatek in the round-robin match of the 2023 WTA Finals. Following the defeat, which was her ninth against Swiatek, the American went on a blocking spree on social media. The act caught several fans’ attention, with many of Coco Gauff’s own fans pointing out that they had been wrongly blocked by her.

Gauff, who has since crashed out of the WTA Finals following a 2-6, 1-6 semifinal defeat to compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend herself. The World No. 3 indicated that she took the measures to protect her mental health following frequent online harassment.

“I only block people who are negative not my fans. I don’t search for these pages. it comes on my timeline. when you deal with the daily harassment I deal with every single day. death threats, racism, body shaming. etc. it is exhausting. So I try my best to spare myself,” she said in response to a user’s plea of unblocking her fans.

Tennis fans were disheartened by Coco Gauff’s revelation and rallied behind her. Many opined that her blocking was justified.

“The fact that she even had to address this bums me out. Players deserve better than fans who expect them to reciprocate a parasocial relationship,” one individual said.

“I’m so sorry you have to experience such abuse - there are disturbed and disturbing people around who have unhealthy obsessions. Please continue to protect yourself, mind and emotions and block, block, and block,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Coco Gauff concludes her 2023 season with WTA Finals exit

Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff's 2023 season has been one for the history books. The American kicked off her campaign by winning her third career title at the WTA 250 ASB Classic.

She suffered a slight slump in form thereafter, but the 19-year-old turned the corner after a devastating opening-round exit at Wimbledon.

During the North American hardcourt swing, Coco Gauff produced one of the most successful runs by a player yet, by winning an astounding three titles within a span of just weeks.

Her first big title came at the WTA 500 Citi Open, following which she clinched her maide WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open.

Gauff's heroics didn't end there. The 19-year-old, who was touted by many as a future Grand Slam champion, lifted her maiden Major trophy in front of her home crowd at the US Open. Doing so, she became the first American teenager since Serena Williams in 1999 to win the women's singles title in New York.

Gauff has now ended her season on a high note, with an appearance in the semifinals of the WTA Finals. Thanks to her numerous accolades this season, she currently stands at a career-high of World No. 3.