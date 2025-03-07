Coco Gauff draws 2-word reaction from $20,000,000-worth DJ Mustard as she gears up to kick off Indian Wells campaign

Coco Gauff was cheered on by DJ Mustard as the tennis star prepped for her Indian Wells campaign with the BNP Paribas Open. She shared glimpses of her training session with Kendrick Lamar's smash hit "TV Off" from the GNX album, for which the music was produced by Mustard (composer lyricist, producer) among others. Notably, DJ Mustard has a net worth of $20,000,000 (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

Ad

The American has had a bit of an uneven start to the season with no singles title wins so far. She faced a heartbreaking quarterfinal exit from the Australian Open followed by back-to-back Round of 32 exits from the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. The US Open 2023 champion however is channeling a positive mindset for the rest of her season as she shared a motivational video of her, training in full swing ahead of the BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The music producer took to his Instagram stories to share this reel by the tennis star and accompanied it with a message to motivate her.

"let's go @cocogauff" - he wrote.

Screenshot via @mustard on Instagram

Gauff will hope to redeem herself with a win at the tournament as she advances to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open after receiving a bye as the third seed of the main draws. She will be taking on Japanese tennis player Moyuka Ujichima in her first match of the tournament.

Ad

Coco Gauff set to take on Moyuka Ujichima

Coco Gauff at the press conference ahead of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

American tennis star Coco Gauff will be taking on World No. 52 Moyuka Ujichima in the Round of 32 match of the WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells on March 8. Even though they have never faced each other before, the contest is surely set to be one of the must-watch clashes of the entire tour.

Ad

Ujichima is stepping into the second round at Indian Wells after defeating the Brit Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128. She dominated her opponent throughout the match and clinched a stellar victory.

The Japanese also stunned Jelena Ostapenko at the Dubai Tennis Championships as she defeated her in straight sets. Hence, the American who has presumably taken her time to tighten up the loose ends of her past mistakes will not have it easy.

Meanwhile, Gauff stunned the world with her bold Miu Miu look at the Red Carpet of the 97th Academy Awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback