Indian Wells 2025: Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Round of 64

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

BNP Paribas Open - Previews

Third seed Coco Gauff will look to get her year back on track after a disappointing start to 2025. After a superb end to 2024, when she won the Beijing WTA 1000 and the WTA Tour finals in Riyadh, she guided Team USA to victory in the United Cup. Gauff progressed to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in Melbourne before losing to Paula Badosa. Since then, her season has faltered.

After her straight-set loss to Badosa, Gauff received a bye into the Round of 32 in Qatar, where she was promptly beaten by Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 2-6, 5-7. She then lost to compatriot McCartney Kessler at the Dubai Tennis Championships by the short route.

Gauff's off-court activities are receiving as much attention as her tennis these days. She was pictured at the Oscars immediately before the Indian Wells tournament. The 20-year-old might be distracted by the glamor and notoriety that comes with being the 2023 US Open champion.

Meanwhile, Japanese World No. 52 Moyuka Uchijima has had a respectable start to the year. She gave teenage phenomenon Mirra Andreeva a tough match in the second round of the Australian Open, eventually succumbing in a tense final set tie-break. After first-round losses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, she beat an in-form Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai before going out in the Round of 32 to Elena Rybakina.

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Moyuka Uchijima have never played on the WTA tour, so the current head-to-head is 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff TBD TBD TBD Moyuka Uchijima TBD TBD TBD

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

BNP Paribas Open - Day 2

This is Gauff's first match of the tournament, as she received a bye through to the second round. Uchijima had an impressive win in the first round over Brit and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, whom she dispatched 6-3, 6-2.

Much of Uchijima's success has come on the ITF circuit, where she's won 13 singles titles. The 23-year-old is the No. 2 Japanese player behind Naomi Osaka. Gauff has that 2023 Major under her belt, and, since bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old, she has captured nine WTA singles titles.

Gauff is the more accomplished player and by far has a finer resume. That said, the American's recent form has been poor, and she may have been distracted from her tennis. Uchijima is coming off a quality win over Raducanu. This could be an upset, with Uchijima taking advantage of Gauff's lack of focus.

Pick: Moyuka Uchijima in three sets.

