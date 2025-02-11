Coco Gauff draws 2-word reaction from Jalen Sera after latest mirror selfie drop from Qatar Open

Coco Gauff is set to begin her campaign at the WTA 1000 event in Qatar, but before that, her latest mirror selfie from Doha made waves online. The photos also garnered a brief yet laudatory reaction from her friend and actor Jalen Sera.

Gauff kicked off her 2025 season at the Australian Open, where she delivered a strong performance before falling to 11th seed Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. The American now turns her focus to the year's first WTA 1000 event - the Qatar Open.

Before that, the 20-year-old attended the Qatar Open players' party photoshoot alongside fellow competitors Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and others. Embracing a casual look for the event, she later shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram.

Check out her post below:

Jalen Sera, known for frequently engaging with various social media updates, later reacted to Gauff's post, writing:

"Cool girl"

Jalen Sera's comment; ( Source - Instagram @cocogauff)

Sera has often celebrated the World No. 3's success, including Team USA's triumph at the United Cup earlier in January. Gauff, alongside Taylor Fritz, played a pivotal role in securing the nation's second title, following their inaugural victory in 2023.

"I think just improving and seeing where it goes": Coco Gauff on her World No. 1 goal

Coco Gauff at Qatar Open - Image Source: Getty

In a recent conversation with DAZN, Coco Gauff spoke about her goal of being the World No. 1. She acknowledged that she finds the points system complex and difficult to calculate. Instead, she focuses on improving her game and letting her progress unfold naturally.

“I think just improving and seeing where it goes. For me, the points thing is just, first of all, too mathematical. I don’t know how people come up with all these different scenarios. Like it’s pretty impressive," she said (at 0:24).

Gauff added that her main focus is winning matches, knowing the ranking will follow. While becoming No. 1 would be exciting, she doesn’t constantly track her position or ranking progress.

"But yeah, I think I just focus on trying to win, and you know the ranking comes with it, so just trying to do my best to win, and obviously, the goal would be to be No. 1, that would be awesome, but it's not something that I'm like looking or checking every week to see how far I am from it," she added.

Coco Gauff will begin her Qatar Open campaign against Marta Kostyuk in the second round on Tuesday, February 11, marking their fourth meeting on tour.

