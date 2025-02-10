  • home icon
  • "Turn these ladies over to fashion police" - Fans react to Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka & other WTA stars' outfits at the Qatar Open players' party

By Akchhat Bachheti
Modified Feb 10, 2025 11:56 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Coco Gauff (R); ( Source - Getty Images)
The WTA 1000 event in Doha has begun, but before the on-court action, the spotlight was on the players' party. Numerous WTA stars, including Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka attended the party, and their outfits sparked a wave of reactions from fans online.

The three-time defending champion, Iga Swiatek, wore a stunning plain black outfit, posing elegantly with a smile. Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa styled an elegant black top and trousers with a chic white jacket, while Gauff embraced a relaxed style, pairing white pants with a cream sweater and gold heels.

Moreover, 2025 Australian Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka wore a chic beige top paired with a matching skirt. Others, including Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, Jessica Pegula, and Ons Jabeur, also attended the players' party ahead of the season’s first WTA 1000 event.

Check out the post shared by a user on Reddit:

Doha 2025 Players' Party byu/Vescilla intennis

Several fans later reacted to the post, with one jokingly implying that the players should be reported to the “fashion police” for their style choices.

"Hate to be a snitch, but I'm gonna turn some of these ladies over to the fashion police," the fan said.
Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis
"They always look like they're going to different events 😭," another wrote.

A user praised Emma Navarro's outfit, writing:

"Emma Navarro rocking that billionaire fit"

Here are a few more reactions from the fans online:

"Daria's partner looks a lot like Emma Corrin," one fan commented.
"Rybakina needs a stylist. Kastaskina the best dressed imo," another chimed in.
"Coco and Ons outfits’ are winning," a fan wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Ekaterina Alexandrova while Coco Gauff to lock horns with Marta Kostyuk at Qatar Open 2R

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff at WTA Finals 2024 - Image Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have received first-round byes at the 2025 Qatar Open. World No. 1 Sabalenka will face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who secured her spot in the next round with a 6-3, 7-5 win over former US Open champion Emma Raducanu. Sabalenka holds a narrow 4-3 lead in their head-to-head.

Meanwhile, third seed Coco Gauff will start her campaign against Marta Kostyuk in the second round. Kostyuk secured her spot with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over Zeynep Sönmez. This will be their fifth meeting, with Gauff leading the head-to-head 3-1.

Other top players, including Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini, will begin their campaigns in the second round against Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia, respectively.

Edited by Shirsh
