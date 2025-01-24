Coco Gauff drops 2-word reaction as Ben Shelton's Australian Open run comes to heartbreaking end

Coco Gauff reacted to Ben Shelton's terrific showdown against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2025. The 20-year-old fell short of making the final, losing in straight sets.

Shelton's Australian Open journey ended on January 24, as he lost his semifinal clash against Sinner 7-6(7), 6-2, 6-2. The American delivered remarkable performances throughout the event, besting top-notch players like Brandon Nakashima, Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils, and more to reach the final four.

After his loss, Shelton shared picture on his Instagram handle and added a caption that read:

"I'll be back better in Melbourne💔 A lot more work to do down here."

Praising the American for his brilliant effort, Coco Gauff commented under the post, writing:

"Unreal tournament!!"

Coco Gauff's comment under Ben Shelton's post on Instagram

Gauff's journey at the Australian Open recently came to an end after she lost to Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals 7-5, 6-4.

Shelton and Gauff share a good friendship, and have been spotted hanging out outside the tennis courts, even competing with each other in escape rooms. The two American tennis stars have also hailed each other's performances in recent months.

Ben Shelton appreciated Coco Gauff during the US Open 2024

In a press conference during the US Open 2024, Ben Shelton portrayed his bond with Coco Gauff by lauding her skills. Highlighting her qualities, Shelton said (as quoted by Si.com):

"First of all, her name is Coco. It’s something that sticks in your mind, right? Shout out to Corey and Candi Gauff because I think the name is half of it (smiling). It’s a name you remember. She’s charasmatic. Such a great athlete," Ben Shelton said.

He added:

"Has so many qualities out there that resemble a male player. The way she moves and the way she can defend. You see something from her that’s special and different. She plays with a lot of passion. You can tell she cares out there. She’s into it every time she’s out on court. I think that’s something people love."

Ben Shelton started his 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, where he faced an early exit in the first round in his competition against Jakub Mensik, 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-5. But he recovered well and enjoyed an excellent Australian Open campaign. He will hope to build on it in the coming months.

