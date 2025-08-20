Coco Gauff goes against Serena Williams' ex-coach's advice, dumps Grand Slam-winning coach ahead of US Open

Coco Gauff has defied Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, and made a surprising decision within her team just ahead of the 2025 US Open. The tournament begins on August 24 and runs through September 7.
Gauff has been enjoying a strong season, marked by her historic triumph at the French Open earlier this year. However, her momentum faltered afterwards as she struggled to find consistency, with underwhelming campaigns at Wimbledon, the Canadian Open, and most recently, the Cincinnati Open.
The American, however, is expected to bounce back with the US Open main draw just days away. But ahead of the tournament, ESPN has reported that she has decided to part ways with her coach, Matt Daly and has instead brought in biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan.
Gauff’s decision goes against the advice of Macci, who coached Serena Williams and Venus Williams during their childhood. He suggested that this is not the time to remove someone from the team, but rather the time to add support.
"Asked if Coco needs to change her coaching situation. No. She does not need to SUBTRACT needs to ADD. Why this has not been done the past three years is a mystery because this champion could rewrite history. The REAL cause and effect is very easy to address if not under extreme pressure the forehand and second serve could be a hot mess," Rick Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Coco Gauff won 3 titles with Matt Daly, including a Grand Slam
Matt Daly became part of Coco Gauff’s team in September 2024, just before her appearance at the China Open. He replaced Brad Gilbert, who had guided the 21-year-old to her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.
Soon after teaming up, they won in Beijing, followed by the WTA Finals, and earlier this year, Daly guided Gauff to the Roland Garros crown. For now, her childhood coach Jean-Christophe Faurel remains by her side, helping her prepare for the New York Slam.
The American will now channel all her focus into aiming for another triumphant run on home soil and securing her third Major title. Last year, she was unable to defend her crown, bowing out in the fourth round to compatriot Emma Navarro, but this time she’ll be determined to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself.