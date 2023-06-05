Coco Gauff revealed she relishes chocolate cake for breakfast in Paris after booking a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open on Monday. The American secured a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to advance to the final eight in Paris for the second year in a row.

Coco Gauff required just one hour and 31 minutes to dispatch the World No. 100 Schmiedlova in straight sets. The American raced to a 5-2 lead in the first set, but Schmiedlova fought back to make it 5-5. Gauff managed to break the Slovak’s serve from 5-5, 30-30 to take the first set 7-5.

In the second set, Gauff won five consecutive games from 1-2 down to seal it 6-2. The American now leads her head-to-head with Schmiedlova by 2-0.

In her on-court interview, Coco Gauff revealed how she enjoys her time in Paris. The American revealed she indulged in chocolate cake for breakfast a few days ago. She stated that even her agent questioned her choice of breakfast.

“The other day, I was eating breakfast and I had like a chocolate kinda cake thing, and my agent was like 'Why're you eating chocolate cake for breakfast?'nAnd I was like, 'We're in Paris; who cares?' laughed the 19-year-old.

Coco Gauff also admitted she is playing card games and eating croissants during her days in Paris. She further added she did not need a day off, as the American plays singles and doubles matches on alternate days.

“I don't need any day off. I'm playing doubles tomorrow. I've been playing card games a lot and eating croissants and trying to stay away from crepes,” she stated.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will take on Anna Bondar and Greet Minnen in the women's doubles quarter-finals on Tuesday, June 6.

Coco Gauff reveals women are happy with men playing night session at the French Open

Coco Gauff happy playing day sessions at French Open

Coco Gauff recently commented that the WTA players participating in the French Open preferred to play during the day. She admitted that they were happy with the men being scheduled to play at night.

Sunday, June 4, was the first time in the tournament that the women’s singles fourth-round encounter between Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens was scheduled in the night session.

“I don't think a lot of people want that spot just because it is a late night. Yeah, I really don't have much say on that. Yeah, I mean, just speaking to the players, I don't know if Sloane or Aryna wanted to play at that time, but I know the ones I spoke to, no one really wants the night session," said the 19-year-old.

The 2023 French Open featured only men’s matches in the night sessions for the entire first week. This sparked a controversy that women’s matches were not scheduled for prime-time television.

Gauff also stated that she was unsure if it was a popular spot for players and admitted she did not have an opinion on the controversy.

“I mean, I really don't have much of an opinion on it. I don't know if the night session amongst the players is a popular hotspot, to be honest,” she added.

Coco Gauff will next take on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in a rematch of the 2022 final. The two-time French Open champion advanced to the quarterfinals after Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko retired from their fourth-round encounter as the Pole led 5-1 in the first set.

