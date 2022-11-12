Coco Gauff elated to see NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard wearing her New Balance Coco CG1 shoes

Coco Gauff has expressed her after spotting NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard wearing her exclusive Coco CG 1 model shoes by New Balance.

The 18-year-old shared a photo on social media of Leonard sporting the off-white sneaker and wrote:

"Kawhi spotted in the CG1's"

Coco Gauff's Instagram story on Friday

Leonard was present at the Crypto.com Arena to witness his side the LA Clippers lock horns with the LA Lakers. The 31-year-old is currently on the sidelines owing to a knee injury.

Incidentally, Gauff shared a celebrity moment with the LA Clippers player in 2019 when she attended a match against the Toronto Raptors. Back then, Leonard was playing for the Raptors and Gauff had taken to Instagram that day to share her joy at meeting him.

"I met a pretty fun guy tonight," she captioned her post.

Gauff signed her first contract with New Balance in 2018 when she was just 14 years old. Four years later, she signed a long-term extension with the brand. As a souvenir to the extended partnership, New Balance launched a new colorway for the already available Coco CG1 performance tennis shoes on November 3.

Coco Gauff suffers defeat at Billie Jean King Cup, USA knocked out

Coco Gauff at the 2022 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff lost to World No. 47 Katerina Siniakova as the USA team got knocked out of the Billie Jean King Cup. The Czech Republic outclassed the Americans on Friday by 2-1 to book a place in the semifinals.

Having registered wins in their opening matches against Poland, both teams played a virtual quarterfinal at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, with the team that won assured of a place in the next round.

While the doubles fixture went in favor of Gauff's team, they had to suffer defeats in both their singles matches. The 18-year-old went down in straight sets to Katerina Siniakova. In the other singles match, Marketa Vondrousova defeated Danielle Collins. The doubles fixture witnessed Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend get the better of Pliskova and Karolina Muchova.

The Czech Republic will now face Switzerland from Group A in the semifinals on November 12.

