Coco Gauff enjoys dinner date with mother Candi in Rome after making honest admission about always footing the bill

Coco Gauff recently enjoyed a dinner date with her mother Candi in Rome amid her 2025 Italian Open campaign. Gauff's outing with Candi came on this year's Mother's Day, after the WTA star honestly admitted to always footing the bill whenever the two go out together.

Following her 7-5, 6-3 third-round win over Magda Linette at the Italian Open's WTA 1000 tournament on Sunday, May 11, Gauff playfully told Tennis Channel:

"We (Gauff and her mother Candi) go to dinner every night and I always pay, so I don't really know what's going to be much different tonight." (from 3:43)

Later, following their dinner date in the Italian capital, Coco Gauff took to her Instagram Stories and shared an endearing picture of her mother Candi at a restaurant. Gauff captioned the post:

"Prettiest date"

Gauff's Instagram Story featuring her mother Candi during their dinner date in Rome, dated Sunday, May 11, 2025 (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

Gauff often hails Candi as one of the most inspiring and influential figures in her life. For instance, after winning her second-round match at this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the 2023 US Open champion named Candi when she was asked about the women who inspired her most in life. Gauff said:

"I'll give it (a shoutout on International Women's Day) for sure to my mom. She's been rocking with me, I don't know where she went, but she's been rocking with me the past few weeks."

In an interview during the 2025 Madrid Open, Gauff's mother Candi spoke up about raising her daughter with the right values.

"Have good character and be a good person first, then your tennis" - Coco Gauff's mother Candi on life lessons to daughter

Coco Gauff (left) with mother Candi (right) after the former's title triumph at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Madrid Open, where Coco Gauff finished as the runner-up, her mother Candi gave a candid interview to Le Tweener. During the interview, Candi laid bare the important life lessons she shared with her daughter as she was growing up.

"Just making sure that you understand morals, values, and have good character and be a good person first, and then your tennis. A lot of times people focus more on your tennis and think that’s your avenue out, but no, you have to be a good person first," Candi said.

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff's next challenge is to get past Emma Raducanu in the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open.

