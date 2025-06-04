Coco Gauff enjoys escape room outing with her parents amid French Open campaign, mocks Christopher Eubanks over his effort

Coco Gauff was seen with her family and her friend from the ATP tour, Christopher Eubanks. The WTA star was having some time off-court with friends and her family to refresh herself amid an intense French Open campaign.

Gauff has been in fine form in Paris so far, winning her first four matches in straight sets, beating Olivia Gadecki, Tereza Valentova, Marie Bouzkova, and 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the fifth time. Gauff is now slated to face compatriot Madison Keys on Wednesday, June 4.

Amid her campaign, Gauff shared pictures of her and her parents, Candi and Cori Gauff. The family was also joined by Christopher Eubanks, the ATP player and a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist. The World No. 3 wrote that they had been to an escape room together, and jokingly stated that Eubanks was the "LVP" (least Valuable Player). She gave a shoutout to Eubanks' girlfriend Anna Mitchell, asking her to join them the next time.

"Invited @Chris.Eubanks96 to an escape room...we didn't get out. he was lvp (least valuable player) we need you @ae.mitchell," wrote Gauff.

Coco Gauff with her parents and Christopher Eubanks (Source: Instagram)

Gauff later uploaded another picture, stating that her mother did not like the previous one.

"My mom didn't like the other photo oops lol," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff's second picture with her parents and Christopher Eubanks (Source: Instagram)

Gauff's parents are still a big influence in her life as they accompany her to the various tournaments across the world, supporting her.

Coco Gauff is looking to reach her third semifinal at Roland Garros

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

Even though she is a US Open champion, the French Open has been the most prolific Grand Slam tournament for Gauff in her career. Before this edition, she had a 20-4 win/loss record in Paris and an 80 percent win rate. She reached the semifinals for the first time in 2022, when she beat Daria Kasatkina and advanced to her maiden Major final, which she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Gauff reached her second semifinal at Roland Garros last year, winning over players like Dayana Yastremska, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Ons Jabeur. However, in a one-sided semi-final, she lost 2-6, 4-6 to Swiatek.

This time, Gauff faces Madison Keys to reach the semifinals at Paris for a third time. She has a 2-3 head-to-head record against Keys, losing her last match against her at the Madrid Open last year.

