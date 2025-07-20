Coco Gauff enjoys serene date with boyfriend Jalen Sera, shows off stunning Florida views days after attending Beyonce show together in Atlanta

Coco Gauff and her boyfriend Jalen Sera recently went out for a relaxing date in Florida. The date came days after the lovebirds attended a Beyonce concert in Atlanta.

On Saturday, July 19, both Gauff and Sera took to their respective Instagram handles and posted pictures from their Florida date. The picture shared by the WTA No. 2 and two-time singles Major champion featured the crystal clear, blue waters of one of Florida's scenic water-way passages. An oar was visible in the picture as well, indicating that the couple was on a boat.

Gauff's Instagram Story featuring a glimpse of her Florida date with boyfriend Jalen Sera (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

Sera's Story was a picture of himself rowing the boat with the oar, which was partially visible in Gauff's post.

Sera's Instagram Story showing him rowing a boat on his and Gauff's Florida date (Source: Instagram/jalensera)

Just a few days back, Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera made their way to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta to watch one of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour shows. It was Gauff who particularly caught the eye with her presence at the concert. The 10-time career singles titlist sported a romper, which was perfectly in sync with the theme of the tour. She paired it with a cowboy hat and a pair of cowboy boots.

"Beyonce waved at me" - Coco Gauff after attending music icon's Atlanta concert with boyfriend Jalen Sera

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff's attendance at Beyonce's Atlanta show with boyfriend Jalen Sera turned out to be a special one. As revealed by the WTA star herself in the aftermath of the concert, Beyonce waved at her while performing. Gauff also got the opportunity to interact with the music icon's mother, famed businesswoman and fashion designer Tina Knowles. The 21-year-old wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post:

"Beyonce waved at me during her show last night & I met the queen, Ms. Tina Knowles! I cannot believe my life, I am so grateful for it. Thank you to the both of them for a moment I will never forget!"

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff's two most recent outings have been disappointing. The first of those came at the Berlin Tennis Open, where the WTA No. 2 participated to prepare for her Wimbledon campaign. Her campaign in Berlin though, was put to the sword in her opening match by Wang Xinyu. At Wimbledon, more heartbreak followed, as Gauff was ousted in the first round by Dayana Yastremska.

