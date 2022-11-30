Coco Gauff excited as USA advances to FIFA World Cup knockout stage after win against Iran

Coco Gauff expressed her excitement as Team USA advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The US defeated Iran 1-0 in a must-win match, with Christian Pulisic scoring the game's only goal in the 38th minute. With five points, the United States finished second in Group B.

Gauff expressed her delight by posting the final result of the match on her Instagram stories, writing:

"OHHHH YEAHHHH."

When the US kicked off its FIFA World Cup campaign against England a few days earlier, the tennis star revealed to her fans that it was her first time watching a soccer match and said that she and her brother were excited to watch and cheer for their country.

"Us getting hype for the USA vs England today. (we’ve never watched a soccer match in our life)," Coco Gauff wrote.

"I'm gonna go with Rafael Nadal" - Coco Gauff picks her NFL dream team

Coco Gauff made a special appearance at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to support the Miami Dolphins in the National Football League. At the event, she was asked to compile her "dream" NFL squad from amongst her fellow tennis players.

Gauff chose 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal as her team's quarterback, citing the Spaniard's ability to make the right plays at the right time.

"I don't know if I can name enough for a whole team, but I'll do like the main positions. Quarterback, I'm gonna go with Rafael Nadal, because I feel like he makes the right plays at the right time," Coco Gauff said.

She then chose Nick Krygios and compatriot Frances Tiafoe to cover the back line of the team's defense.

"Who else would I add on my team for team? I'm gonna go with Nick Kyrgios. I have never see him throw a football or like running a football, so I don't know. But now I think we need a big guy, tennis doesn't have big bodies, but I'm go with Frances Tiafoe," she added.

The 18-year-old went on to designate herself as the coach and said she would pick her friend and former doubles partner Caty McNally to keep her "calm."

"In the end, I think I need somebody that's gonna like, keep me calm, because I'm not gonna be on the field, I'm gonna be the coach. So I think I'm gonna go to Caty McNally to do that," she joked.

