Watch: Coco Gauff and her brother support US soccer team for first time at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Coco Gauff and her brother Cameron Gauff were excited to support the US soccer team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In their second group-stage match at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on November 25, the American team played out a goalless draw with England on Friday.

The teenager revealed to her fans that it was her first time watching a soccer match and shared that she and her brother were pumped to watch and cheer for their country.

"Us getting hype for the USA vs England today. (we’ve never watched a soccer match in our life)," Coco Gauff said.

The American tennis star, who recently signed a multi-year extension with sports shoemaker New Balance, showed off her custom American-themed shoes in the video with her brother.

"She keeps me young" – Coco Gauff’s doubles partner Jessica Pegula on teaming up with the teenager

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at 2022 WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula soared to incredible heights in 2022. The duo earned laurels in both singles as well as doubles, reaching their career-high rankings.

Speaking about her partnership with the decade-younger Gauff, Pegula said that the pair were always confident that they would make a good team. She also revealed that they have great camaraderie and that they push each other to do better.

"We always felt like we could be a good team. I think our relationship has always been great. We live pretty close to each other. Our teams are pretty close. We're very friendly, always joking, messing around. On the road, that can be really nice to have, especially when you are traveling every single week," Jessica Pegula noted in a press conference at WTA Finals.

"Since we're playing a lot of the same tournaments, it's always nice to have that camaraderie, you know, week to week. I think our relationship has just grown obviously from playing a lot together and being around each other in that way. I think we learn from each other as well, and that's always kind of pushing us to get better. It seems like it because our rankings just keep moving up together simultaneously," she added.

Pegula further revealed that the 18-year-old had youthfulness about her and her energy helped her in staying young.

"I would say she has, like, really good energy. You know, like a lot of first-pumping, jumping around. Her athleticism and the youthfulness about her. She's very giggly. She laughs a lot. She's always kind of messing around." she expressed.

"I think just having that kind of energy, especially when we're playing doubles, has kind of taught me to kind of do that more in my singles game since I'm pretty laid back, but I think at times I've picked up little things from that. So, yeah, I don't know, she keeps me young (laughing)," she concluded.

