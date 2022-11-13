"Definitely one I will never forget" - Coco Gauff shares a warm message to mark the end of her 2022 season

2022 has undoubtedly been the best season of American tennis sensation Coco Gauff's career so far. She reached her first Grand Slam final this year, losing to Iga Swiatek at the French Open. She also won three doubles titles with compatriot Jessica Pegula in Doha, Toronto, and San Diego, and became the World No. 1 in doubles.

Nonetheless, she also rose to a career-high No. 4 in the WTA Rankings in October and is now ranked seventh, after concluding last year at No. 22. Her remarkable season, however, came to an end when the US team was defeated by the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup.

In light of this, the 18-year-old took to social media to share a heartfelt message to mark the conclusion of her season, stating that she will never forget it. She also praised God for providing her with strength at both the low and high times of her journey throughout the season.

"We live, we learn, but mostly importantly we keep trying. 2022 season is officially over and definitely one I’ll never forget. Thank you God for strengthening me at my lowest and highest points this season. #thebestisyettocome," Coco Gauff wrote.

The USA team fell to the Czech Republic team for the first time at the Billie Jean King Cup on Friday. World No. 7 Coco Gauff and World No. 14 Danielle Collins were expected to be the backbone of their team in singles, but both failed to win a set.

Gauff had won all three previous encounters with Katerina Siniakova but was defeated 7-6 (1), 6-1 on Friday. Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova defeated Collins 6-3, 6-3.

TENNIS @Tennis



clinched a semifinal spot for the Czech Republic after defeating Coco Gauff, 7-6 (1), 6-1, to eliminate the U.S.



@K_Siniakova clinched a semifinal spot for the Czech Republic after defeating Coco Gauff, 7-6 (1), 6-1, to eliminate the U.S. Siniakova had been 0-3 against Gauff coming into today's clash.

"I didn't play my best tennis, but it was a learning experience"- Coco Gauff on her defeat against Katerina Siniakova

Coco Gauff admitted in a press conference following her Billie Jean King Cup loss against Katerina Siniakova that she didn't play her "best tennis" and praised her opponent for playing well.

"I mean, she definitely played well today from the last times I played her, but to be honest, I didn't play my best tennis normally. But I think she played well today. She came out here to fight. I think she has a lot of experience in these situations, so she knew how to handle it," Gauff said.

The American, however, viewed her defeat as a "learning experience" and stated that she will try a different approach next time.

"But it was a learning experience, and I think for the next time I maybe will approach it a little bit differently," Gauff said.

