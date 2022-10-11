Coco Gauff to face an opponent younger than herself for the first time at San Diego Open 

Since losing in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open, Coco Gauff is all set to return to competitive tennis action at the San Diego Open, a WTA 500 tournament scheduled to be played from October 10-16.

The 18-year-old will kick off her campaign on Tuesday night against compatriot Robin Montgomery, who won both the singles and doubles titles in junior category at the 2021 US Open.

Montgomery is around six months younger than Gauff and this will be the first instance on the tour where Gauff will take on an opponent younger than herself.

Journalist Ben Rothenberg took to social media to point out the rarity, calling it a milestone moment.

"Milestone in the WTA 500 San Diego draw: the first time Coco Gauff faces an opponent younger than her. Gauff, now a ripe old 18 ½, faces 2021 US Open junior champ Robin Montgomery, a qualifier who just turned 18 last month," Rothenberg tweeted.

The winner of the match will go on to face Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the second round, who defeated Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the first. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Gauff could meet each other for the fourth time on the tour in the third round.

The Pole leads 3-0 in their head-to-head, with the 2022 French Open final being the last time they squared off against each other.

Gauff has had a great season so far, winning 34 out of 51 matches to achieve a career-high ranking of No. 8. The inaugural edition of the San Diego Open will also feature players like Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, and Daria Kasatkina.

"It's a full-circle moment for me, I played here when I was 12 years old" - Coco Gauff at San Diego Open draw party

Coco Gauff in action during her doubles match at the San Diego Open

Coco Gauff was recently present at the San Diego Open draw party, where she expressed her excitement to play in San Diego. The youngster revealed that she first played at Barnes Tennis Center when she was 12 and then again when she was 14.

"I just want to say thank you guys for having me here and doing this event," Coco Gauff said. "I'm super excited to play here in San Diego. It's actually a full-circle moment for me. I played at the Barnes Tennis Center for the first time when I was 12 years old and I lost in the quarterfinals. Then I played again when I was 14 here and I lost in the semis. So I told my dad that hopefully, I can get to the final, maybe this time in the pro tournament."

