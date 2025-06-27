Coco Gauff fans give up, Iga Swiatek fans thankful for 1R miracle & Aryna Sabalenka fans predict early exit: Wimbledon 2025 women's draw reactions

The main draw for Wimbledon 2025 ladies' singles has finally been revealed, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and 125 other women ready to have a go at getting their hands on the coveted Venus Rosewater dish. However, this draw has sparked a huge discussion among tennis fans.

While the draw has some big matches from the get-go, such as defending champion Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala, Marketa Vondrousova vs McCartney Kessler, ninth seed Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter, and others, many eyes will be on the title favorites and their path to the title.

The tennis fraternity shared their thoughts on what they felt about the draw their favorites were dealt with on social media. One Coco Gauff fan seems to have given up. The American will begin her journey against Dayana Yastremska.

"Coco girl we try again next year because this draw is not it," the fan wrote.

One Iga Swiatek fan was delighted to see Polina Kudermetova in the opening round due to the popular fan prediciton, accurately getting Barbora Krejcikova's Wimbledon win right. The prediction stated that whoever draws Vreeronika Kudermetova in the opening round would win the title, which has now sparked hope within the Pole's fans.

"Last year, the champion beat kudermetova in R1...iga has polina kudermetova in R1. STAY WITH ME!!" the fan was excited.

Funny enough, that very fan has made another similar prediciton this year,

"I’m calling it right now whoever draws Polina Kudermetova in R1 will win Wimbledon 2025," the fan predicted.

Here are some other reactions from other tennis fans, with one predicting an early exit for Aryna Sabalenka.

"Sabalenka ain’t getting past R3 if Vondrousova makes it there," a fan opined.

"Losers of the draw: Sabalenka, Paolini, Gauff and the brits. Winners: Andreeva and Rybakina," a fan felt.

"Keys vs Gauff final incoming," a fan predicted.

"Iga Danielle 3rd round again 💀," a fan mentioned.

"Rybakina R4 on grass are u fucking kidding me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," a fan was disappointed.

Sabalenka has been the runner-up in both the Grand Slam finals this year, while Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff won the French Open.

However, according to the odds (before the draws were unveiled), both Keys and Gauff are behind a former champion.

Aryna Sabalenka favorite to win Wimbledon, while Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are behind a former champion in odds

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka practicing ahead of Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

While Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish, according to the odds at +275, Elena Rybakina, despite her dip in form, finds herself ahead of the rest of the pack in second at +500 odds. Odds are sourced via BetMGM.

Not far behind is the World No. 2 Coco Gauff at +600 odds to win the event, where she burst onto the scene by defeating her idol Venus Williams at the age of 15. Iga Swiatek and 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova will round off the Top 5 at +800 and +1000.

Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva are tied at sixth with +1200 chances of reigning supreme at SW19, while home favorite Emma Raducanu and Zheng Qinwen are placed at eighth at +2000.

