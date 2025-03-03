Coco Gauff and father Corey react to mother Candi turning heads at Oscars 2025

Coco Gauff’s mother, Candi Gauff, made a dazzling appearance at the 2025 Academy Awards. She stepped onto the prestigious red carpet in Los Angeles in an elegant grey gown that screamed grace and sophistication. As the mother of a Grand Slam winner, Candi elegantly drew attention to herself, proving that style and poise run in the family.

Candi attended the 97th Academy Awards as a plus one to her American tennis star daughter. Her floor-length, off-shoulder, body-con grey dress perfectly complemented her confident demeanor. She had paired her outfit with minimalist accessories.

Coco Gauff, who accompanied her mother to the event, wore a vibrant yellow gown, understated jewelry, and her iconic braids. Coco and her father, Corey, reacted to Candi’s Oscar post on Instagram.

Coco’s reaction to the post:

“😍😍😍😍”

Corey’s reaction to the post:

“Looking stunning 😍❤️”

Coco and Corey's comments on Candi's Instagram post - Source: Instagram/@candigauff

In addition to supporting Coco’s career, Candi Gauff has won public affection for her elegance and charm. Her appearance at the Oscars reminded that she was more than just the mother of a tennis superstar.

While Coco continues to make waves on the court, her mother has been a constant support in her journey to the pinnacle of the sport. Her poised and glowing presence at the Oscars proved that the Gauffs are nothing short of ubiquitous.

Whether she’s cheering from the stands or stepping onto the red carpet, Candi Gauff stands strong with glamorous beauty and unconditional support.

Coco Gauff heads to the Indian Wells after making her first appearance at the Academy Awards

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Source: Getty

The 2023 US Open winner debuted at the Academy Awards in a stunning yellow gown with a long trail and walked the red carpet along with her mother. It garnered attention from all over the world, from fashion magazines to the tennis community.

The 20-year-old will play a huge role in the upcoming WTA 1000 in her home country. The BNP Paribas Open is set to kick off on March 5, where the World No. 3 is entering the tournament with a baggage of second-round exits in the Middle Eastern swing.

At the Qatar Open, Coco was blown away by the 22-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. A few days after that, similar results panned out at the Dubai Tennis Championship but at the hands of a different opponent. Her compatriot, McCartney Kessler, demolished her again in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Coco Gauff even expressed her disappointment after the defeat, but the American will be determined to come back strongly at the Indian Wells. Her best outing at the gardens came last year, where she reached the semifinal of the WTA 1000 event, getting knocked by the ninth seed Maria Sakkari in three sets.

The World No. 3 had already started preparing for the Indian Wells before she took a short hiatus for the Oscars. Even after her shocking exits from Qatar and Dubai, she remains one of the favorites. Americans will place their hopes on the 20-year-old to keep the title on home soil.

