Coco Gauff finds comfort in quality time with boyfriend Jalen Sera as she returns home after Wimbledon heartbreak

Coco Gauff was recently seen spending time with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, after she returned to Florida following the Wimbledon upset. The tournament commenced on June 30 and will conclude on July 13.

The first round at Wimbledon saw a terrific yet unexpected showdown between Gauff and Dayana Yastremska, as the latter defeated the American in two straight sets. Amid the play, the American was seen struggling with her serves, which eventually led to her opponent claiming the victory with a score of 7-6(7), 6-1.

Gauff's early exit was a shocking upset, as she was considered as one of the favorites of the tournament. Following the heartbreak, she has now returned back home to Florida and was recently seen spending quality time with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera.

She uploaded a picture of Delray Beach and added an emoji that read:

"🏠"

Gauff’s Instagram story

On the other hand, her counterpart, Sera, also shared a picture of the beach on his Instagram story, signifying that both of them were spending time together.

Jalen Sera’s Instagram story

Coco Gauff has spoken about her boyfriend several times in interviews but never revealed his identity until in a recent promotional video for Bose. She made her relationship with Sera public after receiving a heartfelt message from him in the video.

Coco Gauff made her feelings known about her early exit at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff was visibly upset and in tears after the unexpected loss in the first round of Wimbledon. During the post-match press conference, she opened up about her heartbreaking exit from the tournament. She revealed that she was struggling after the loss and didn't like losing. (6:50 onwards)

"I’m trying to be positive. After the match I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing. I know my team is gonna tell me 'you did well at Roland Garros. Don’t be so upset.' But I don’t really like losing," said Coco Gauff.

Following this, she reflected on her performance, showcasing disappointment and analyzing how she could have done better in the match. Talking about focusing on her US Open performance, she added:

"I feel a bit disappointed with how I showed up today. I could’ve been a bit better in those tough tiebreaker moments. Especially after Roland Garros where I feel like I learned a lot in those tiebreakers. So yeah. Obviously I’m not gonna dwell on this too long, because I wanna do well at US Open. Maybe losing here first round isn’t the worst thing in the world because I have some time to reset. But yeah it definitely sucks."

Ahead of Wimbledon, Coco Gauff displayed her dominant skills at the French Open, where she overwhelmed Aryna Sabalenka in the final round to lift the trophy.

