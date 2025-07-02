"I don't like losing" - Teary-eyed Coco Gauff gets honest about 'struggling' after shock Wimbledon exit

Amid top seeds falling like flies in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Coco Gauff has also crashed out of the grasscourt Major. Following her unexpected loss, the American shed light on her mindset and revealed how much she hated losing.

Having clinched her second Grand Slam title at this year's French Open, Gauff was considered one of the title favorites heading into Wimbledon. However, Dayana Yastremska dashed the World No. 2's hopes of completing the Channel Slam by claming a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory in their first-round encounter. Yastremska also overcame her 0-3 record against Gauff, as the American struggled with her serve and struck nine double faults.

In her post-match press conference, Coco Gauff admitted that she found herself struggling to accept the loss despite trying to maintain a positive mindset. The American, who had tears in her eyes, also said that the joy of her victory at the French Open did not help to ease the sting of defeat at the grasscourt Major.

"I’m trying to be positive. After the match I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing. I know my team is gonna tell me 'you did well at Roland Garros. Don’t be so upset.' But I don’t really like losing," Coco Gauff said (6:50).

Reflecting on her performance, Gauff disclosed that she was disappointed with the level of tennis she had displayed in the match, especially her crucial double faults in the first set tiebreak. Nevertheless, the World No. 2 chose to look on the bright side, acknowledging that her early exit might give her more time to be in the best mindset for the upcoming US Open series.

"I feel a bit disappointed with how I showed up today. I could’ve been a bit better in those tough tiebreaker moments. Especially after Roland Garros where I feel like I learned a lot in those tiebreakers. So yeah. Obviously I’m not gonna dwell on this too long, because I wanna do well at US Open. Maybe losing here first round isn’t the worst thing in the world because I have some time to reset. But yeah it definitely sucks," she added.

Following her stunning upset over Coco Gauff, Dayana Yastremska will lock horns with Anastasia Zakharova, who defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to set up the second-round clash.

"Mentally I was a bit overwhelmed" - Coco Gauff on competing at Wimbledon after French Open triumph

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

In the same press conference, Coco Gauff opened up about how challenging the quick turnaround between the French Open and Wimbledon proved to be. She disclosed that she didn't have enough time to get back into the competitive environment after celebrating her victory at the claycourt Major with a press tour.

"I think a bit of both. I feel like mentally I was a bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards. I didn’t feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it," Coco Gauff said.

However, the World No. 2 chose to view her short-lived run as a learning experience. Gauff also credited Dayana Yastremska for delivering a stellar performance, acknowledging her as a tough opponent.

"But it’s the first time in this experience. Coming off a win and having to play at Wimbledon. I definitely learned a lot of what I would and would not do again. But yeah, also, she played great. I saw the draw and knew it would be a tough match for me. I played her on clay and that surface suits me a bit better and it was still a tough 3 setter. I knew today would be tough. I had chances but it is what it is," she added.

Coco Gauff was not alone in suffering a shockingly early exit at Wimbledon, as her fellow top seeds like Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev and Zheng Qinwen also faced disappointment at SW19.

