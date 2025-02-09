Coco Gauff finds solace with God in beachside moment ahead of Qatar Open 2025

Coco Gauff has arrived in Doha for the first WTA 1000 event of the year. Amidst her intense training sessions, the American took a moment to unwind and shared a peaceful glimpse of her time off.

Gauff took to her Instagram Story to share an image of her indulging in Bible study. The tranquil setting, with the ocean in the background, highlighted a peaceful escape from her intense training routines.

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @cocogauff)

Gauff is currently in Doha to participate in the Qatar Open, an event which features most of the top WTA stars including World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 2 and defending champion Iga Swiatek. The 20-year-old reached the quarterfinal of the event in 2021 and faced a second-round exit last year.

Coco Gauff has frequently talked about her faith in God

Coco Gauff at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has never shied away from expressing her deep faith in God, both on and off the court. From an early age, the American tennis star has emphasized the importance of prayer in her life, a tradition she shares with her father, Corey.

"Before every match since I was 8, my dad and I say a prayer together," Gauff revealed in a 2019 interview with The New York Times. "We don’t really pray about victory, just that me and my opponent stay safe. After the match, I was just thanking God for this opportunity."

Her faith remains just as prominent on social media, where she frequently acknowledges God's presence in her journey. She expressed gratitude in a heartfelt message in 2022:

"We live, we learn, but most importantly we keep trying," she wrote. "2022 season is officially over and definitely one I’ll never forget. Thank you God for strengthening me at my lowest and highest points this season. #thebestisyettocome"

One of the most powerful displays of Gauff’s faith came after her historic 2023 US Open victory. Overcome with emotion, she kneeled and bowed her head in prayer.

"It’s been so important," Gauff told ESPN’s Mary Jo Fernandez when asked about her faith. "I don’t pray for results, I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all and whatever happens happens. I’m so blessed in this life. So I’m just thankful for this moment. I don’t have any words for it, to be honest."

Gauff pulled off an exceptional start to the 2025 season winning all her matches at the United Cup in straight sets to help the USA win the title. At the Australian Open, she was in fine form before Paula Badosa took her out in the quarterfinals.

Up next, Gauff receives a bye in the first round of the Qatar Open as the third seed and faces the winner of Marta Kostyuk and Zeynep Sonmez in the second round.

