"I grew up in the church" - Coco Gauff reveals the truth behind what keeps her grounded

Coco Gauff recently shared how she remains grounded despite her remarkable achievements at just 20 years old. A Grand Slam champion, one of the top WTA players, and the highest-paid woman athlete of 2024, her humility is rooted in her strong connection to her community.

On Friday, January 17, Gauff defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-2 to advance into the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. During her post-match on-court interview with Jelena Dokic, the 20-year-old was asked what keeps her humble and grounded despite her exceptional feats at such a young age.

"Definitely, my community. I grew up in Delray Beach and I've been involved in community volunteering... I grew up in the church, so I think when you just grow up in the community like that, you have no choice but to keep it grounded," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff reflected on how the people she meets daily remind her that while tennis can feel high-stakes, it isn't as significant in the grand scheme. She feels fortunate to be doing what she loves, getting paid for it, and using her platform to give back.

"The biggest thing I learned last year is just not to take anything for granted and just realize that this time is going to go by so fast. Hopefully, it doesn't feel like it in the moment, but I'm sure, like, 20 years from now, I'll be like, 'Dang, sometimes I wish I could go back.' So, I'm just trying to enjoy it while I'm here," she added.

Notably, Gauff has won the 2023 US Open title, achieved a career-high of World No. 2 in the WTA rankings, and topped the list of the highest-paid female athletes in 2024 with an estimated $30.4 million in earnings.

Currently, she is vying for her first Australian Open crown and will face Belinda Bencic in the next round.

Coco Gauff earns huge praise from Australian Open 2025 4R opponent Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open after Naomi Osaka retired mid-match from their third-round clash. During her post-match press conference, the Swiss heaped praise on Coco Gauff.

"Coco obviously one of the best players in the world right now. I was able to watch her a little bit when I was just lying on the couch for the last nine months. So, yeah, of course, very difficult opponent," Bencic said.

Their fourth-round encounter in Melbourne will be the third clash between the pair with their head-to-head tied at 1-1.

