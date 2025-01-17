"Naomi Osaka can’t catch a break"; "So f***ing unfair" - Fans crushed by Japanese's devastating Australian Open retirement

Naomi Osaka retired from her third-round clash against Belinda Bencic in the 2025 Australian Open due to an injury. This is the third consecutive retirement for the Japanese after she pulled out mid-match from the China Open last year and the ASB Classic in Auckland a few days ago.

On Friday, January 17, Osaka faced Bencic in a highly anticipated showdown at the John Cain Arena. Both players, making their return to the tour as mothers, delivered a closely contested battle. Leading 6-5 in the first set, Osaka received treatment for an injury but continued playing. She ultimately lost the set in a tiebreak before being forced to retire from the match.

Fans were left disappointed by the proceedings. Many felt for Osaka and the injury troubles she is going through.

"This sh*t is so f***ing unfair😭 finally finding her best form since coming back from giving birth and can’t even stay fit. i hate it here!!!" one fan wrote.

"She was playing so well & had she not got injured she would’ve served the set out at 5-3 and most likely won the match which is why this is so unfortunate. Health first though obviously, she’s already proved that she’s back with the way she’s played this year ❤️❤️" another fan wrote.

"Naomi can’t catch a break. 😭😭😭" a third fan wrote.

One fan expressed optimism about her performances recently, writing:

"Osaka’s health comes first—better to rest now than risk long-term damage. She’ll bounce back stronger."

While some fans were pessimistic about the future.

"Hate to say it but I don’t think she’ll win another grand slam," one fan wrote.

"Idk how much tennis Osaka has left in her this stinks. the talent is still there. just constantly hurt and nothing she can do about it," another fan wrote.

Naomi Osaka previously retired from the ASB Classic final due to abdominal issues and had disclosed that her MRI scans before the Australian Open "wasn't fantastic." However, the exact nature of her latest injury, which led to her retirement, remains unknown.

"Hopefully Naomi Osaka will be fine soon" - Belinda Bencic sympathizes with Australian Open 3R opponent

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

During the post-match on-court interview, Belinda Bencic had kind words for her opponent Noami Osaka.

"At this moment I really feel for Naomi Osaka. Of course I saw her struggling a little bit at the end of the set. Obviously it’s not the way you’d like this match to end. I thought it was a getting to be a good match. Hopefully she’ll be fine soon and she can play well for the rest of the season."

In a heartfelt gesture, the Swiss also wrote on the camera:

"Get well soon Mama"

Bencic will face the winner of World No. 3 Coco Gauff and 30th seed Leylah Fernandez in the fourth round.

