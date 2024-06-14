Coco Gauff flaunts striking new hairstyle with blonde braids "for the summer" as she gears up for grasscourt season and Wimbledon

Coco Gauff has flaunted her new hairstyle ahead of the 2024 grass-court season. The 20-year-old, known for her flair for fashion, has switched to a new blonde braid hairstyle.

When Gauff first came into the limelight, she sported box braids. Since then, she has switched to a half-up, half-down style with curls and intricately woven cornrows that can be tied into a bun.

On Thursday, Gauff posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, showcasing her new blonde braids hairstyle and captioned it:

"Blonde for the summer."

Coco Gauff's Instagram story (www.instagram.com/cocogauff)

Coco Gauff's career took a promising turn last summer when the World No. 2 quickly moved on from a first-round Wimbledon exit at the hands of Sofia Kenin to winning the Citi Open by defeating Maria Sakkari in the final.

Gauff also clinched the Cincinnati Masters by defeating Karolína Muchová in the final, before going on to win her maiden Grand Slam title. The American defeated Aryna Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the 2023 US Open final.

Gauff, who was 19 years old then, became the youngest player since Serena Williams in 1999 to win the US Open and the first American to clinch the title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

Coco Gauff on her hairstyles - “It's a form of self-expression that I'm really proud of”

2022 WTA Finals - Previews (Getty Images)

In April 2024, Coco Gauff signed up to be an ambassador for the American beauty brand, Carol's Daughter. She told PopSugar that she considered her hairstyles to be a form of self-expression, saying:

“When I play, I like to wear protective hairstyles because I need low-manipulation looks. When I was young, I committed myself to showcasing Black hairstyles when I play, and that's something that I take pride in."

Whether it's box braids, twists or my natural hair, it's a form of self-expression that I'm really proud of, especially because you still don't see it very often in our sport,” Gauff added

This season, Gauff has clinched two trophies, successfully defending her ASB Classic title against Elina Svitolina and winning her first Major doubles title by partnering with Kateřina Siniaková to defeat the Italian duo of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani at the 2024 French Open.

Gauff also reached the semifinals at both the Australian Open and the French Open. She is now gearing up for this year's Wimbledon, hoping to surpass her previous best of reaching the fourth round in 2019 and 2021.