Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe recently took to social media to share moments of their night at Beyonce’s concert in Paris.

Beyoncé is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 118 million records sold worldwide. She has won 28 Grammy Awards, the most by any female artist.

Gauff and Tiafoe are both young American talents who have made a name for themselves on the ATP and WTA tours. Gauff, aged 19, is currently ranked No. 6 in singles and No. 3 in doubles. She has won three singles titles and eight doubles titles. Tiafoe, aged 25, is ranked No. 12 in singles and has won two singles titles, most recently the 2023 U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston.

On May 26th, both players separately attended Beyonce's concert in Paris ahead of the French Open. They posted Instagram stories of themselves at the event. Gauff thanked Beyonce for an "amazing night".

“Amazing night. Thank you @Beyonce”, Gauff captioned her story.

Tiafoe also posted an Instagram story from the concert.

The concert was part of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, which started in May 2023 and will end in September 2023. The tour is in support of Beyonce's seventh studio album 'Renaissance', which was released in July 2022 and received critical acclaim and commercial success.

Coco Gauff meets up with Frances Tiafoe ahead of French Open 2023

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe had a friendly encounter at the 2023 French Open. The two players were seen practicing and chatting at the Court Simonne Matthieu in Paris.

Gauff and Tiafoe both most recently competed in the 2023 Italian Open. Gauff was knocked out in the second round by Marie Bouzkova, who came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. The loss resulted in Gauff to slip from No. 5 to No. 6 in the WTA rankings.

Tiafoe reached the third round in Rome where he lost to Lorenzo Musetti, who prevailed in a tight three-setter 7-5, 4-6, 3-6. Tiafoe remains No. 11 in the rankings.

On Wednesday, May 24, the official Roland Garros page shared a video of Frances Tiafoe practicing on the clay courts and meeting with Coco Gauff. Tiafoe shared the clip on his Instagram, which was then reshared by Gauff on her own account. In her post, Gauff expressed her admiration for the 25-year-old Tiafoe, stating that it was an honor to meet him.

"Honored to have a small role in @bigfoe1998 highlight reel 🙏🏾 ," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Gauff is all set to face Rebeka Masarova of Spain in the first round of the 2023 French Open. The sixth-seeded American has been in impressive form this year so far, winning three titles and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. Tiafoe will take on Filip Krajinovic for his first round match. The French Open commences on May 28.

