Coco Gauff gets into the Christmas spirit, showcases her family's festive gingerbread houses

Coco Gauff has recently shared a glimpse of one of her traditional Christmas celebrations.

Gauff is currently in her off-season, gearing up for the 2023 season with the intent of topping her own 2022 season performance. On Saturday, the 18-year-old took to her Instagram stories to display a few beautifully crafted gingerbread houses ahead of Christmas eve, writing:

“our gingerbread village”

Gauff had a fantastic 2022 campaign. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open, but fell to Iga Swiatek. She also had a successful doubles season, taking home victories with fellow American Jessica Pegula at the Qatar Open, Canadian Open, and San Diego Open. With these incredible results, she qualified for the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles categories.

Gauff and Pegula were the first Americans to qualify for the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009. Coco Gauff also became the youngest singles player to reach the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2005. However, she dropped all of her singles and doubles matches in the group stage, concluding the 2022 season ranked seventh in the world with a 38-23 win-loss record.

Coco Gauff debuts a new look ahead of the 2023 season

Coco Gauff recently showed off her lovely newly-coloured hair braids on her Instagram story, writing:

“new braid color”

Coco Gauff had previously said that braids are easy to wear and that she likes not to travel with a lot of hair products in an interview with The Gloss.

“My hair is usually in braids. I like my hair, but braids are just easier. Especially when I sweat—when my hair isn’t in braids, the salt from my sweat dries out [my hair]. When I take my braids out, my hair is always doing good," said Gauff.

"Plus, it's just easier not to travel with a bunch of hair products when I’m on the road. I’m thinking about adding color to my braids. Maybe pink, or something,” added Gauff.

Gauff will begin her 2023 campaign at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which will take place from January 2-14. She earlier indicated that she was delighted to return to the city and was looking forward to playing in "one of her favorite tournaments."

"It was probably one of my favorite tournaments that I’ve ever played and Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to go back," Gauff said, adding "I chose to return because I love the tournament so much. I definitely missed it with COVID and I wasn’t sure they were going to bring it back."

